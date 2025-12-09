KEY POINTS Actress Danniella Westbrook had to withdraw from her anticipated movie comeback, 'Tales From The Tra'p, after being rushed to the hospital with breathing difficulties.

Actress and EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook was rushed to the hospital on Friday due to breathing difficulties, effectively ending her anticipated big screen comeback.

The actress, 52, was set to star in Tales From The Trap as a gun-selling, gangster granny. She has been replaced by Slow Horses star Kim Tiddy.

The project was meant to be Westbrook's comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus. Her last TV appearance was in 2016 for Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished first place.

Westbrook had been facing ongoing health complications due to her collapsed septum. The actress previously stated this year that she was set to undergo surgery after a disappointing facial reconstruction in 2023.

Halted Comeback

A close source to Westbook confirmed that the actress had to pull out from taping due to her hospitalization.

'Danniella was rushed into hospital on Friday with breathing difficulties which meant she had to pull out of filming Tales From The Trap', they stated.

'She was due to make her movie comeback as a gangster granny selling AK47s to the gangsters. It's really disappointing as I am sure everyone was looking forward to seeing her play that part.'

Inner City Crime Drama Role

Westbrook was set to star alongside Love Island cast member Liv Hawkins, producer and actor Terry Stone, Vas Blackwood, Frazer Clarke, Judith Shekoni, and newcomer Grime MC Amzzino.

The movie, produced by Stone, is a gritty crime drama about London's county lines gang culture. He is also known for the Rise of the Footsoldier franchise, Bonded by Blood, Once Upon a Time in London, and Rollin' With The Nines.

Tales From the Trap is essentially Top Boy meets Blue Story on Steroids - think of it as Rise of the Hoodsoldier. We've discovered some fabulous talent and can't wait to share this with our audiences', Stone said.

Slow Horses star Kim Tiddy will take over Westbrook's role.

Kidulthood star Adam Deacon will also join the roster.

Troubled Past and Health Issues

Westbrook's TV career began at age 16 with the hit BBC soap opera EastEnders as Sam Mitchell. However, producers terminated her contract due to her cocaine use in 1996. The role was recast to Kim Medcalf in 2002, who still plays the character to this day.

Her addiction was heavily publicised in the late 90s and 2000s, especially after her nasal septum had eroded, altering her appearance.

Aside from health issues, Westbrook revealed she also endured gang violence after failing to pay for drugs. She stated in 2013 in an interview with The Huffington Post that she was 'kidnapped, drugged, and raped' for three days.

She also suffered from osteoporosis, which exacerbated her health struggles.