Jack Osbourne has shared a frank account of entering rehab at just 17 after what he described as 'a lot of pills, a lot of alcohol, a lot of weed' during his early rise to fame. Speaking on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the 40-year-old said life in Los Angeles with 'a ton of money and no rules' pushed him towards substance abuse. Jack, who became a household name when The Osbournes aired between 2002 and 2005, admitted he struggled with the sudden attention, saying he was naturally 'pretty shy' despite growing up on camera.

Reflecting on the hit MTV series, Jack said the filming wasn't the problem — it was the aftermath. The family expected a three-week pilot but ended up being filmed for four years, attracting intense global scrutiny. He revealed he hasn't relapsed since entering treatment at an adolescent centre in California, stressing that the lack of structure and overwhelming freedom during his teenage years made the spotlight 'really odd'.

Jack also spoke about the recent death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July aged 76. He described the loss as 'a shock' and admitted he is still processing his grief. Jack said joining the ITV show has been emotionally challenging as his family continues to mourn, but he hopes his appearance will 'make my family proud'.