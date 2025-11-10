Orlando Bloom has been photographed with actress Rachel Lynn Matthews, who appeared to dress up as the actor's ex-fiancée, Katy Perry, for Halloween. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, posed alongside Matthews, 32, who wore a bright blue bodysuit and short black wig — a look almost identical to Perry's outfit from her 2025 Blue Origin flight to the edge of space. Bloom, meanwhile, donned a skeleton costume as the pair were seen celebrating together.

In another image shared by Matthews on Instagram and obtained by outlets including TMZ and Page Six, the actress recreated a viral photo of Perry kneeling to kiss the ground after her space trip, captioning it: 'Take up space!' The Halloween sighting follows confirmation in July that Bloom and Perry had officially ended their engagement after nearly a decade together. The pair share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy, and sources previously told People that they remain committed to co-parenting amicably.

The former couple have kept a respectful tone since their split, with Bloom telling Today in September that he and Perry share 'nothing but love'. Meanwhile, Perry recently hinted at moving on, confirming she is dating someone new during a concert in Prague. The Halloween moment between Bloom and Matthews, however, has left fans divided — with some calling the costume choice bold, and others describing it as a little too close to home.