Viewers of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! have been desperate for a love story this season, with eyes firmly fixed on the obvious spark between music star Aitch and soap actress Shona McGarty. Fans have been watching their every move, hoping the campfire banter would turn into something more. But now that he is out of the jungle, the rapper has not wasted any time clearing things up, giving an honest take on where he actually stands with the star.

Aitch admitted to having a 'soft spot' for the former EastEnders actress on camera. Yet, now he is back in the real world, his explanation is far more practical. It turns out the bond viewers saw wasn't a blossoming romance, but a friendship built on mutual respect and shared ambition.

Musical Bonds and Shared Humour Define Their Jungle Connection

Fresh from his exit, the Manchester-born rapper immediately poured cold water on the romance narrative that took over social media during his ITV stint. He explained that their connection was forged through a shared passion for music and similar personalities rather than flirtation. According to the 25-year-old artist, they simply clicked because they are 'cut from the same cloth' and share the 'same sense of humour.'

He elaborated on why viewers might have misinterpreted their closeness, attributing it to the limited options for musical conversation in camp. 'Knowing that she's trying to come out of the jungle and pursue this music career - and me having a music career - it was just more like, there's only really me and Martin she can speak to about certain things,' he stated.

Aitch also offered a pragmatic, somewhat self-deprecating explanation for why the romance rumours landed on him rather than his campmate Martin Kemp. 'And I think just because of my age, no one's going to say that she had a romance with Martin. So unfortunately, I'm the next option. So romantic? No, not at all. Not at all.'

Aitch Pledges to Support Shona's Music Career Post-Jungle

The conversations between the two were largely focused on Shona's aspirations to transition from acting to singing, a move Aitch is keen to support. He revealed that he has committed to introducing her to his contacts in the music industry to help launch her new path.

'Yes I definitely will. And that was what most of the conversations were about,' he affirmed regarding his offer of help. He described offering her stern encouragement when she felt shy about her vocal talents. 'I said to her: "You sing like a madwoman, like, in a good way.....you need to go pursue it. Stop being so scared to pursue it."'

He noted that Shona would often hide her face after performing in camp, prompting him to reassure her. 'Because at the start she was singing, and when she finished the song, she just put her hands over her face as if she got embarrassed. And I'm like, "You don't need to get embarrassed. Everyone's in awe of you when you're singing."'

He estimated that the vast majority of their interactions revolved around her talent. 'So like, I think, 95percent of mine and Shona's conversation is literally just about how sick of a singer she is.'

@thesun Aitch has ruled out any romance with his I’m A Celeb campmate Shona McGarty – saying she is “just a good friend." The pair had raised hopes of a jungle love story earlier in the series after rapper Aitch said he had a “soft spot” for the former EastEnders actress. Read the full story👆🏼 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity #Aitch #ShonaMcGarty #CelebNews ♬ original sound - The Sun

The Confession That Ignited Romance Rumours Among Hosts

The frenzy surrounding the pair began after Aitch made a candid admission to fellow campmate Angry Ginge. In a moment that excited producers and fans alike, he confessed: 'I've got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me.'

This comment did not go unnoticed by the show's hosts, Ant and Dec, who have made no secret of their desire to see a love story unfold on screen. Dec admitted he was 'shell-shocked' by the revelation, stating: 'This came completely out of the blue this morning.' Ant echoed the sentiment, noting: 'It's been a while since we've had a proper romance on this show. We'd love to see it....we would celebrate it.'

However, not everyone was convinced of the potential for a love match. Fellow contestant Ruby Wax dismissed the idea entirely, citing Shona's specific type. 'He's not her type at all. She said she likes hunky, bigger men so that she feels female, so she wasn't on the list at all,' Wax remarked.

Both stars entered the jungle newly single. Shona split from her musician fiancé, David Bracken, earlier this year, though insiders claim the separation was amicable. Aitch also recently became single after splitting with Lois Cottam before his stint on the show.