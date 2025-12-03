Freddy Brazier has launched a furious response after his pregnant ex-girlfriend Holly gave a £5,000 paid interview (approximately $6,621) accusing him of drug-fuelled parties, neglect and chaotic behaviour, warning that her claims could cost him work and damage his future relationship with their unborn child.

The 21-year-old son of the late Jade Goody said the allegations were untrue and insisted he was being unfairly targeted as the pair's turbulent split continues to play out publicly.

Holly's Claims Over 'Nightmare' Relationship

As reported by the Daily Mail, Holly, 22, described her time with Freddy Brazier as 'a nightmare,' claiming she now plans to raise their baby alone.

She alleged that Freddy threw a party in her flat while she was away on holiday with her family and failed to look after her dog Pablo, which he had bought her as a gift in July.

Freddy Brazier SPLITS from pregnant girlfriend Holly following bitter row over their shared dog - just hours after it was revealed his father Jeff is also single pic.twitter.com/ut67xd7UO9 — Instant Feed (@Hopes_times) November 25, 2025

She also said Freddy's father, Jeff Brazier, had been checking on her daily and offering support during the breakdown of their relationship.

Holly said she had stayed with Freddy for the sake of their unborn child but felt the situation had become too difficult.

She added that she believes Freddy's grandmother, Jackiey Budden, had a negative influence on their home life, insisting Jackiey becomes jealous of Freddy's close relationships.

Freddy Denies Drug-Party Allegations

Responding to the interview, Freddy told friends the allegations were lies, calling them 'sick.' He denied hosting any drug-fuelled gathering, saying: 'No orgy has been had in our flat. It certainly wasn't some sort of drug party either, we did go up to our flat and had a spliff and that's it, and then I told everyone it was time to go.'

He said Holly had misinterpreted the situation after one of his friends left their ID in the flat, leading her to assume 'a whole deeper thing was going on.'

Freddy argued that Holly's accusations were damaging, adding: 'The things she's saying could cost me work, and damage my relationship with my child when they're born.'

He also claimed she is considering further interviews, saying it was 'only a matter of time' before she speaks out again.

Family Rift as Jeff Drawn Into Dispute

Freddy also expressed anger at claims that his father Jeff had been 'taking Holly's side.' Holly said Jeff had supported her during the breakup, which prompted Freddy to respond: 'I don't like that Dad is apparently taking Holly's side.'

The incident adds to long-standing tensions between father and son, previously strained by concerns over Freddy's cannabis use.

Freddy faced past allegations that his drug use had spiralled, leading Jeff to attempt legal steps to stop him visiting grandmother Jackiey after it emerged they had smoked cannabis together at her flat.

Earlier this year, Jeff also submitted a court claim to keep Jackiey out of Freddy's life, insisting she was a negative influence.

Freddy Admits Fight to Quit Cannabis

Addressing his drug use, Freddy said he has been trying to quit cannabis but found the escalating conflict with Holly made it more difficult. 'I've been trying not to smoke but I can't stop if she's on my phone and on my case, she stresses me out. She makes me need a spliff,' he said.

He was further angered by Holly telling him that the £5,000 interview fee (approximately $6,621) would be spent on the baby, reacting with frustration over her decision to go public.

Goody Family Turmoil Continues

The dispute comes during a turbulent period for Jade Goody's family, who remain in the spotlight 16 years after her death in 2009.

Freddy and Jeff previously reconciled after appearing together on Race Across the World, while Freddy's older brother Bobby recently quit EastEnders to pursue spiritualism in India through the Hare Krishna movement.