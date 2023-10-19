An easyJet flight on Sunday was postponed after one of the passengers onboard defecated on the toilet floor.

The passengers had to spend an additional night in Tenerife, Spain after their flight to London Gatwick was delayed due to the incident. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the pilot making an announcement about the halt, explaining the reason behind the cancellation.

He could be heard saying that someone found it "rather entertaining...to defecate on the front toilet, so we're now staying the night here".

"We are now going to get everyone off... and organise hotels, then we'll fly back tomorrow morning," he adds.

Real good of @easyJet to delay the flight 3.5 hours with 0 communication then decide to cancel it altogether because someone took a shit on the toilet floor🤯 quite literally couldn’t make this shit up🥲 #easyjet pic.twitter.com/E9lpCA4rew — kitty florence lucia (@kittystreekx) October 16, 2023

According to a report in The Independent, the flight saw several delays before the toilet incident, with passengers being asked to move from one aircraft to another.

They were then offered £500 vouchers if they volunteered to leave the flight since the second aircraft was unable to accommodate all the passengers.

However, this was not the end of the ordeal for the passengers, easyJet was unable to find enough hotel rooms for the passengers after the flight was cancelled. "Due to extremely high demand, unfortunately, we're unable to find hotel rooms in the area," read a statement available on the airline's website.

"If you need a hotel room and are able to make your own arrangements, we'll refund the cost of a reasonably priced room, meals, and travel costs to and from your hotel," it added.

The latest report comes a day after a Jet2 flight was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing after it took off from Glasgow for Turkey.

It had to make a diversion because of an intoxicated passenger who is said to have attacked the cabin crew. The incident occurred on Sunday when the UK low-budget flight was flying from Glasgow to Antalya.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a 61-year-old woman created a ruckus on board. She has been "banned for life" by the British low-cost carrier.

She was eventually removed from the aircraft by police and taken into custody after landing in Greece. The woman was later charged with obstructing traffic, disorderly conduct on an aircraft in flight, and disobeying a pilot order.

Last month, an easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Manchester Airport due to "extraordinary circumstances".

The flight that took off from Liverpool's John Lennon Airport was scheduled to land at Antalya Airport but had to be diverted to Manchester because of a bird strike.