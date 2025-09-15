Balancing raw eggs might sound like a party trick, but for Mohammed Muqbel of Yemen, it's a record-breaking art form.

The Guinness World Record for stacking eggs challenges competitors to balance one fragile shell on top of another without using any outside support, and Mohammed has proven he's the best in the world at it.

In 2021, he stunned the internet by stacking three eggs, earning his first Guinness title. Then in 2022, on a crowded stage in Istanbul, Turkey, he raised the bar again, carefully balancing a fourth egg on top of the stack. No glue, no flour, no salt for grip. Just steady hands, precision and extraordinary patience.

His jaw-dropping feat quickly went viral, turning him into a global sensation and cementing his reputation as the man who can balance almost anything.

What is the Guinness World Record for Stacking Eggs?

Before 2022, the record for egg stacking stood at three, a mark already set by Mohammed himself. That first attempt lit up social media and catapulted him to global fame.

But he wasn't finished. On 11 February 2022, in Istanbul, he carefully balanced a fourth egg on top of the stack, pushing the limits of patience and precision.

Guinness World Records quickly confirmed the feat, declaring: 'Mohammed Muqbel (Yemen) is back with a new record attempt! His name might be familiar to many of you as last year he managed to break the record for the largest stack of eggs with three eggs.'

They continued: 'He did just that in Istanbul, Turkey, after balancing four eggs on top of one another, achieving the record for the largest stack of eggs yet again and setting the bar higher for everyone else.'

What makes Mohammed's achievement truly unique is that, unlike other challengers who sprinkle salt or flour to steady the shells, he relied solely on focus, patience and steady hands.

The Science Behind Balancing Eggs

Balancing eggs is not only about steady hands. Each egg has a slightly different shell curve and texture. That makes the centre of gravity hard to find.

Mohammed explained: 'Many around the world fail to realise the hard work associated with balancing. Balancing takes a toll on your body because of the high levels of focus needed to achieve such a thing.'

He also said: 'The art of balancing involves tremendous patience, focus and calmness. I would even say it is linked to the science of physics and engineering.'

According to him, the hardest step is finding the exact centre of gravity. Without that, the stack collapses.

Who is Mohammed Muqbel?

Mohammed Muqbel is from Yemen and is known for his extreme balancing skills. He discovered his talent when he was younger and developed it over time.

He describes himself as ambitious. 'I consider myself an ambitious person, and I aim to showcase my skills to the whole world one day.'

He also called his Guinness success a blessing. 'Breaking two records has been a blessing, and I can't wait to attempt more in the future,' said the Balance King.

Mohammed's Other Balancing Tricks

Mohammed is not limited to eggs. He has performed several balancing acts with household items and tools. Videos online show him balancing a chair on another chair, and even placing a bottle on a chair in a steady way, then stacking another chair on top of the bottle. He has also balanced rocks and everyday objects with remarkable control.

Guinness has also featured other balancing achievements, such as the most spoons balanced on the body or the heaviest weight on the head. Yet Mohammed's speciality is delicate and unstable items like eggs. That makes his skill unique.

His record remains a striking example of patience, focus, and balance in its purest form.