Fallout 3 is one of the most loved games in Bethesda's post-apocalyptic series. Now, it seems like the Fallout 3 remaster is imminent as well and fans are more than ready for it.

In a recent interview with GQ, Bethesda's Todd Howard revealed that they 'have hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we're doing.' While Fallout 5 seems unlikely at this stage, the studio's release pattern suggests a Fallout 3 remaster is the more probably project.

Oblivion's Success Sets the Stage

What makes this even more likely is the success of the Elder Scroll 4 Oblivion remaster. Much like Fallout 3, Oblivion was one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. Even if the remaster was released as a surprise, it was still a massive financial success for Bethesda.

Fans have been longing for a remaster of Fallout 3 for a long time. There have been rumours circulating about this for years but now, it seems more and more likely to happen.

If a remaster does release, fans are expecting significant upgrades. These include visual and performance enhancements to better fit modern consoles. Fans can also expect quality-of-life improvements that will make the overall experience better.

However, expectations for new content should be tempered. The Oblivion remaster did include all of the content from their DLCs but there was nothing new added.

For Bethesda's long-time followers, Howard's interview was a bittersweet moment. While a Fallout 3 remaster seems imminent, the wait for another anticipated title might be further back than expected.

Is Elder Scrolls 6 Being Delayed for Fallout?

Another major project in Bethesda's pipeline is Elder Scrolls 6. The follow up to Skyrim was announced way back in 2018 with a teaser trailer unveiled at E3. Since then, Bethesda has been very quiet about any updates or information about the upcoming game.

In the same interview, Howard said that the release of Elder Scrolls 6 is 'still a long way off'. This could mean that the game will not likely release in the current generation of consoles. However, Howard does note that while they're working on many Fallout projects, development on Elder Scrolls 6 is still an 'everyday thing'.

He adds that the team behind the anticipated title needed a creative reset. Considering the hype behind it and the critical success of Elder Scrolls 5, it's not surprising that they're pulling out all stops to guarantee a hit. Unfortunately, that also means delaying the release for a really long time.

While we don't know how far deep into development Elder Scrolls 6 is, Howard does note that they've already been playtesting early builds of the game internally.

Bethesda is bracing itself for a busy couple of years and they have exciting games in the pipeline. Whether you're a Fallout or Elder Scrolls fan, the best course of action is to stay engaged with the studio's current titles while waiting for the big ones.

For those waiting for the Fallout 3 remaster, the wait might not be as long as anticipated. Bethesda could drop the game without warning, just as they did with the Oblivion remaster.