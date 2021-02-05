In a social media post on Tuesday, Elizabeth Chambers hinted that she is looking for clarity and healing amid her ex-husband's sex scandal.

The "Bird Bakery" founder shared a photo of her work desk in an Instagram Story along with the note, "and also, how much sage is too much sage? asking for a friend obv." The snap shows her laptop balanced on a pile of books alongside a lit candle and two lit bundles of sage.

The burning of sage harks back to ancient times as it is believed to clean a person or space of negative energy. It is used in rituals that promote healing and clarity.

Chambers' post may be a slight dig at Hammer, who seems to be in hiding amid his social media controversy. The "Rebecca" star is in the spotlight for the alleged leak of his sexually-charged conversations with women about his perverse sexual fetishes, which include choking, rape, and cannibalism.

Multiple women have accused the "Call Me By Your Name" star of sexual abuse. They sent screenshots of their text messages which showed the actor admitting to being a cannibal and owning up to his BDSM fetishes.

His ex-girlfriend model Paige Lorenze claimed he was a charmer at first but eventually turned different further into their relationship. He reportedly wanted her to be his "little slave" and even used a knife to carve the letter "A" near her private part.

Hammer has since called "b******t" on these accusations but the scandal was too much for him to handle. He eventually dropped out from starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in "Shotgun Wedding." He also exited his lead role in "The Offer."

As for the 38-year-old Chambers, she expressed her disbelief in a lengthy message on Instagram. She admitted that she was "shocked" and "heartbroken" by her ex-husband's scandal. She said she did not realise how much she did not know. She also expressed her support for any victim of assault or abuse.

Chambers has since requested privacy as she wants to focus her attention on her children with Hammer. She also said that she does not wish to comment further on the actor's scandal.