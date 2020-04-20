Ellie Goulding virtually crashed the online wedding of a healthcare worker with the best surprise.

Hayley Pitman, a nurse working for National Health Service and fighting coronavirus pandemic on the frontline, was in for a huge surprise at her online wedding ceremony with partner Harvey Skelton. Though the couple couldn't get any band at their wedding as it turned virtual due to the COVID-19 crisis, they were left shocked when Ellie Goulding herself sang for them on their special day.

The healthcare worker, who has been a Theatre Practitioner at Briston Hospital for six years, was due to tie the knot with her fiancé at a stunning ceremony at Manor By The Lake in Cheltenham last week. After they had to postpone their public wedding due to the pandemic, they decided to tie the knot in a special online wedding ceremony on Sunday which was attended virtually by their closest family members.

The special ceremony included a surprise live performance from the "Anything Could Happen" singer, who joined the video chat with a guitar in hand just after Pitman and Skelton had their first kiss as a married couple.

The singer began by sending her congratulations to the surprised couple and followed it with a lovely rendition of her song "Love Me Like You Do," which the couple wanted to be their first dance song. The newly-married couple decided to use the opportunity to have their first dance in front of the webcam.

The surprise appearance by the 33-year-old singer, who herself got married in September 2019 to Caspar Joplin, was arranged by the wedding directory company "For Better For Worse" to raise the couple's spirits as Pitman works on the frontline in the UK to help battle the novel coronavirus, reports Mirror.

Expressing her happiness at the gesture, the NHS nurse said: "Despite not being able to be with our friends and family in person, being thrown a virtual wedding by the For Better For Worse team was such a magical experience, and the appearance by one of our favourite singers Ellie Goulding was just the icing on the cake, I couldn't believe it!"