Elon Musk's compensation from Tesla reached $158.3 billion (£116.99 billion) in 2025, according to a report from the AFL-CIO, meaning the Tesla chief received the equivalent of a median worker's annual pay in just 4.23 seconds.

The figures, published in the AFL-CIO's annual executive pay report, put Musk's compensation on a vastly different scale from that of ordinary Tesla employees. The report found that his pay was more than 2.5 million times that of the median worker at the electric vehicle company.

The comparison is based on compensation rather than a conventional salary, an important distinction given the way Musk's wealth and executive rewards are structured.

Elon Musk's Pay Took Just Seconds To Match a Worker's Year

According to the report, the pay ratio between Musk and the median Tesla worker was 2,552,203 to one in 2025.

Our new Executive Paywatch report is here, and - spoiler alert - greedy CEOs are making even MORE.



Top CEOs made 312x what workers make and took home an average of $22.8 MILLION per YEAR in total compensation.



Read our full Paywatch report here: https://t.co/fFNQ5kXJAc pic.twitter.com/MdYSbAnhCe — AFL-CIO ✊ (@AFLCIO) August 13, 2026

Put another way, Musk received the equivalent of the median Tesla employee's annual earnings every 4.23 seconds. Over an eight-hour working day, the calculation suggests he could have accumulated enough compensation to match the yearly earnings of 6,809 Tesla workers.

The AFL-CIO found that chief executives at S&P 500 companies, excluding Musk, received an average of $22.8 million (£16.84 million) in 2025. That was already an increase from $18.9 million (£13.97 million) in 2024.

When Musk's compensation was included, however, the average executive pay figure jumped to $340.1 million (£251.30 million).

The average CEO-to-worker pay ratio among S&P 500 companies also rose to 312 to one in 2025, up from 285 to one the previous year. Even that increase is dwarfed by the figure attached to Musk and Tesla.

The report therefore presents Musk as an extreme outlier rather than simply another highly paid chief executive.

That distinction matters. The $158.3 billion (£116.99 billion) figure does not mean Musk received that amount as a conventional wage deposited into a bank account. It reflects compensation attributed to him from Tesla, making the headline figure closely tied to the value of his executive rewards.

Elon Musk's Pay Gap Draws Criticism From AFL-CIO

Fred Redmond, secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO, criticised the scale of the compensation gap while discussing the general findings of the report.

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'This is political grift unlike what we have ever seen in our lifetimes, perhaps ever, but it only tells part of the story of how CEOs and the Trump administration has rigged our economy to enrich themselves at the expense of working people,' Redmond said.

The AFL-CIO report also examined financial pressures facing US workers. It said 33 per cent of US adults had no retirement savings, while 37 per cent did not have enough money to cover a $400 (£295.56) emergency expense. About 26 per cent said they had skipped medical care because of costs, and 23 per cent of US renters had fallen behind on rent during the previous year.

Those figures provide the context against which the executive compensation numbers have been presented by the labour federation.

Musk's compensation could also become an even larger part of the pay debate when 2026 figures are eventually assessed. The Tesla board has granted him a conditional package worth more than $1 trillion (£738.90 billion) if specified milestones are achieved, although the source material notes that many of those conditions are not expected to be triggered by the end of 2026.

The latest report also examined Donald Trump's income in 2025, putting it at about $2.2 billion (£1.63 billion), largely linked to his cryptocurrency holdings. The White House defended Trump's wealth, with a spokesperson saying, 'As President Trump said, he has a lot of assets because he was a massively successful businessman prior to becoming President, which was why he was elected to office in the first place.'

For Tesla workers, however, the most striking number in the report remains the 4.23 seconds it took for Musk's compensation to reach the equivalent of one employee's annual pay.