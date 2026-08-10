Elon Musk added roughly £648 million ($875 million) to his personal fortune every day over the past year, new wealth data show, meaning his daily gains outstrip what most Americans earn across their entire working lives.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive's net worth climbed to £537 billion ($725.1 billion) last month, up from £300 billion ($405.6 billion) twelve months earlier, cementing his position as the world's richest person.

To recall, Musk briefly became the world's first trillionaire on 12 June after SpaceX completed its public listing, with his estimated net worth touching £1.07 trillion ($1.45 trillion) at its peak.

The figure did not hold. Within weeks his fortune had slipped back below the £518 billion ($700 billion) mark as SpaceX shares wobbled, only to cross £592 billion ($800 billion) again less than a fortnight later once the stock recovered ground.

What 'An Entire Working Life' Really Means

Read more Elon Musk Lost More Than the Combined Wealth of Many Billionaires: Yet Nobody Is Within Striking Distance Elon Musk Lost More Than the Combined Wealth of Many Billionaires: Yet Nobody Is Within Striking Distance

Social Security Administration wage records, analysed by academic researchers tracking earnings from age 20 to 69, put median lifetime earnings at roughly £1.37 million ($1.85 million) for men and £814,800 ($1.1 million) for women.

Musk's single day of wealth accumulation therefore equals roughly 473 lifetimes of earnings for a typical American man, or 795 lifetimes for a typical American woman.

Viewed annually, the Census Bureau puts median earnings for full-time, year-round workers at £46,900 ($63,360) as of 2024, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics' second-quarter 2026 figures put median annualised full-time pay at roughly £48,100 ($65,000).

On either measure, it would take a typical full-time worker more than 13,400 years, or roughly 270 careers back to back, to accumulate what Musk added to his fortune in a single day.

Elon Musk's Fortune Tracks SpaceX Swings

SpaceX shares rose 11.7 per cent last week to £95.60 ($129) apiece, their highest level in three weeks, pushing Musk's net worth to around £594 billion ($802 billion) in afternoon trading. Because his wealth is heavily concentrated in equity, including a roughly 38 per cent stake in SpaceX alongside substantial Tesla holdings, changes in these share prices show up quickly in his overall balance sheet.

That movement has a source. SpaceX reported quarterly revenue of £5.78 billion ($7.8 billion), ahead of Wall Street forecasts of £5.11 billion ($6.9 billion), while net losses narrowed to £400.7 million ($541 million) from a previous figure of £741 million ($1 billion).

Capital expenditure reached £13.56 billion ($18.3 billion) for the quarter, with £11.70 billion ($15.8 billion) allocated to artificial intelligence infrastructure. A sixfold increase in overall quarterly spending initially sent shares lower before the stock recovered.

Musk has said SpaceX could generate £740.7 billion ($1 trillion) in revenue as early as 2029, two years sooner than he previously projected, with the Starlink satellite internet business driving much of that growth after its turnover nearly doubled in the second quarter.

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📌 Elon Musk Net Worth 2026: World’s Richest Person Added Over $800 Million Per Day 💰🚀



World's richest person Elon Musk expanded his net worth by $319.5 billion between 2025 and mid-2026, adding roughly $875 million in additional wealth every… — iVyasa (@ivyasaa) August 10, 2026

A Widening Gap Among the World's Billionaires

Musk's numbers sit within a broader concentration of wealth. There are 3,356 billionaires worldwide, and the US alone accounts for 990 of them, or 29.5 per cent of the total, worth a combined £6.24 trillion ($8.43 trillion).

Nine of the world's ten richest people are American, and technology dominates, hosting eight of the top ten and holding £3.93 trillion ($5.30 trillion) collectively, more than double finance's £1.77 trillion ($2.39 trillion).

Canada ranks second in North America with 78 billionaires worth £332.9 billion ($449.5 billion), led by Changpeng Zhao, while Mexico's 24 billionaires hold £191.5 billion ($258.6 billion), with Carlos Slim Helú still Latin America's wealthiest.

The figures emerged the same week as a US jobs report showing a loss of 23,000 positions in July, highlighting how sharply fortunes at the top have diverged from the wider labour market. Tech stocks rallied regardless, leaving open whether that momentum, and Musk's fortune with it, holds through the next earnings cycle.