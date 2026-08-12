The world's richest people experienced a sharply divided day on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list on Tuesday, with Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg adding billions, while several other members of the top eight saw their fortunes fall by billions of dollars.

As of Forbes' latest update on 12th August, Musk remains the world's richest person, with a net worth of $826.2 billion, after gaining $2.6 billion, or 0.32%, in a single session. Zuckerberg, meanwhile, added $2.4 billion, or 1.17%, lifting his fortune to $205.7 billion.

The gains stand in stark contrast to the losses suffered by several of the world's richest tech billionaires.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang lost $5.5 billion, a 2.84% decline, in a day, leaving him with an estimated $187.9 billion. He is now eighth on Forbes' real-time ranking after Nvidia shares came under pressure.

The move follows an already difficult session for Huang. Forbes reported on Monday that Nvidia shares fell 2.6% to around $218, wiping nearly $4 billion from Huang's fortune and allowing Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison to overtake him for seventh place. Ellison's wealth briefly climbed to about $190.6 billion on rising Oracle shares, but tanked to $186.3 billion after the stock rally faded away.

Interestingly, Huang lost more money than his entire fortune was worth a decade ago, indicating how dramatically Nvidia's AI boom has transformed his wealth.

Larry Page Loses $8B, Sergey Brin's Net Worth Down $7.5B

The biggest loss among the top eight wealthiest people belongs to Larry Page. The Google co-founder lost a staggering $8.2 billion, or 2.83% of his net worth, reducing his estimated fortune to $281.9 billion. Page remains the world's second-richest person, but his daily loss was more than three times Musk's gain.

Elsewhere, Google co-founder Sergey Brin suffered almost as large a hit. His fortune fell by $7.5 billion, or 2.82%, to $260.1 billion. The simultaneous declines for Page and Brin illustrate how movements in Alphabet's share price can rapidly translate into multibillion-dollar changes in the personal wealth of its founders.

Meanwhile, Michael Dell's fortune dropped $5.9 billion, or 2.36%, to $244.6 billion, leaving him fifth on the global ranking. Even Jeff Bezos, ranked third with a net worth of $278.7 billion, saw his fortune decline by $1.9 billion, or 0.69%.

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The broader numbers are even more dramatic: Page, Brin, Dell, and Huang collectively lost $27.1 billion in the latest Forbes snapshot.

Taken together, the figures show just how concentrated billionaire wealth has become in publicly traded tech firms. A single trading session can move billions of dollars between the paper fortunes of the world's richest people without any billionaire actually realising any profits or losses in cash.

Forbes stresses that its real-time rankings track changes in billionaire wealth based primarily on movements in publicly traded assets. Public holdings can be updated every five minutes while markets are open, meaning these fortunes can change dramatically throughout a single session.

For Huang, Page, Brin, and Dell, Wednesday's losses demonstrate the enormous exposure that comes with holding fortunes tied closely to major technology stocks. For Musk and Zuckerberg, the same market mechanism is currently working in the opposite direction.