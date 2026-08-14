Oracle shares surged more than 5% on Wednesday after the company announced a multiyear partnership with Quantinuum to bring quantum computing to its cloud platform. The rise came at a striking moment for the technology giant.

Oracle is pouring billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and data centres. At the same time, a report says the company is preparing another round of job cuts, with some teams potentially facing reductions in the double-digit percentage range. The contrast puts Oracle's wider strategy under the spotlight. The company is betting heavily on the next generation of computing while taking steps to control its costs.

Oracle Stock Climbs on Quantum Deal

Oracle shares rose more than 5% to $153.28 during Wednesday trading. The stock has gained about 18% in August, although it remains well below its record high from September 2025.

Under the partnership, Quantinuum will deploy its Helios quantum computer in a US data centre operated by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The companies said the arrangement will support hybrid quantum-AI workloads.

Oracle also said it plans to preview its OCI quantum service in the coming months. Neither company disclosed financial terms for the agreement. The deal gives Oracle a foothold in a technology that major cloud providers are increasingly pursuing.

Quantum Computing Enters the Cloud

Quantum computers use qubits rather than the conventional bits used by traditional computers. The technology is still developing, but companies are investing heavily in the possibility that quantum systems could eventually solve certain complex problems beyond the practical reach of conventional machines.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have already invested in quantum computing. Oracle's partnership with Quantinuum links that emerging technology directly with its cloud infrastructure.

Quantinuum completed its Nasdaq IPO in June, raising about $1.7 billion. Its partnership with Oracle comes as the company works to expand commercial applications for quantum computing. For Oracle, the agreement also fits into a much larger push to make its cloud business more competitive.

Fresh Layoff Reports Cloud the Bigger Picture

While investors reacted positively to the quantum announcement, another development has raised questions about Oracle's costs. Business Insider reported that Oracle is preparing another round of layoffs this month. The report cited people familiar with the matter and an internal document obtained by the publication.

Managers have reportedly been asked to identify employees who could be affected. The reported cuts are expected before Oracle's second fiscal quarter begins on 1 September.

That would not be the company's first major workforce reduction this year. Oracle cut about 21,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, during the fiscal year that ended in May. Its workforce fell to about 141,000 employees, according to reporting based on company filings.

AI Investment Comes With a Huge Bill

Oracle's workforce reductions are taking place alongside a huge expansion of its AI infrastructure. Oracle reportedly spent $55.7 billion during fiscal 2026 while raising $43 billion through debt and another $5 billion through stock sales. The company has also indicated plans to raise roughly $40 billion more during the current fiscal year through debt and equity.

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The spending reflects the growing demand for computing capacity linked to artificial intelligence. Oracle's cloud infrastructure revenue grew 77% year on year in fiscal 2026. But the scale of its investment has also put pressure on cash generation. The company reported negative free cash flow of $23.7 billion for the fiscal year ended in June, according to the figures cited in the original report. The numbers show why Oracle is trying to expand rapidly while also looking for ways to control expenses.

AI Stocks Rally Across the Market

Oracle's rise was part of a broader move across AI-related shares on Wednesday. CoreWeave shares jumped about 19% after the AI cloud provider reported quarterly results ahead of expectations. Nebius Group shares rose more than 30% following its own results.

Both companies have OpenAI as a major cloud customer, alongside Oracle. Nvidia shares were also higher, adding to the strength across the AI sector. The wider rally gave Oracle another boost as investors assessed the potential for continued demand for AI computing infrastructure.