Elon Musk has drawn criticism after telling The Economist that having four children with his half-Indian partner meant he should not be considered racist, a response many social media users argued failed to address the allegations against him.

The exchange quickly spread across X, where critics disputed Musk's reasoning while supporters defended his answer as a personal response to a broad question.

Musk did not elaborate on any specific allegations during the interview.

For context, the exchange followed years of online arguments over Musk's political rhetoric, his activity on X and his role in Donald Trump's administration. Asked directly whether he was racist in the interview, the Tesla chief executive pointed to his family life rather than addressing particular statements or incidents cited by critics.

'My partner is half Indian, and I have four children with her,' Musk said. 'So I would say I'm not racist.'

Elon Musk Just Destroyed Legacy Media’s Racist Smear Campaign:



People say that you’re a racist. What is the motivation for doing that?



Elon Musk: “My partner is half-Indian, and I have four children with her. One of them was named after a famous Indian physicist. So I would say… pic.twitter.com/3BzeEEFMoa — Adams (@Adams_Tech_AI) July 23, 2026

That answer travelled quickly beyond the interview itself, prompting a flood of replies that rejected the logic behind it. The point was hardly subtle. Having a partner or children from a particular ethnic background, critics said, does not by itself settle questions about a person's beliefs, language or treatment of other groups.

Elon Musk's Response Sparks Online Debate

One X user responded by invoking the history of enslavers fathering children with enslaved women, writing that such relationships had never absolved them of racism. Another said sexual attraction to people from a different race was not evidence that someone held no prejudicial views.

A third reply took a more expansive swipe at Musk's past, citing his South African upbringing, allegations about his grandfather's politics and his controversial public gestures.

The post also blamed Musk for deaths linked to cuts to US foreign aid. Those allegations were presented as opinions by social-media users and have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK, so they should be treated with caution.

Other replies were blunter. 'Just cause you f--- women of other races doesn't mean you don't hate them,' one user wrote, while another argued that racism can be directed at some groups but not others. It was raw, occasionally ugly, and very much the sort of argument Musk's public interventions now reliably ignite.

Many critics argued that having a partner or children from a particular ethnic background does not, on its own, address allegations about a person's public statements or conduct. Others defended Musk, saying he had answered the question personally rather than attempting a detailed rebuttal.

A personal relationship is not generally regarded as proof of someone's wider views about race. Musk did not appear, in the excerpt shared online, to identify which past accusation he was answering or offer evidence aimed at rebutting a specific claim.

Musk did not identify any specific allegation during the exchange or respond to individual criticisms that have previously been directed at him. The interview clip focused on Musk's personal explanation rather than the broader criticisms that have previously been made about his public comments and political positions.

Musk's comment may have been intended as an uncomplicated personal answer. Online, it landed as something else entirely.

Elon Musk Revisits His DOGE Role

The interview also touched on Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he acknowledged becoming heavily involved in politics during the Trump administration. He said he had become too immersed in the work.

'I think I got a little too involved in politics,' Musk said. 'I got carried away, frankly.'

Musk also defended government spending cuts associated with DOGE, including reductions affecting USAID. Public health researchers and aid organisations have disputed his assertion that the cuts caused no deaths, citing modelling studies estimating significant humanitarian impacts. Musk has rejected those conclusions.

He nevertheless defended the broader push to cut expenditure, saying public money should be spent sensibly and not wasted or lost to fraud. 'And I got a lot of flak for this, obviously,' Musk added.

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His claim that nobody died because of aid cuts has been challenged by public-health researchers and aid groups.

An analysis cited by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that USAID assistance had saved an estimated 92 million lives across two decades, while modelling has linked the agency's dismantling to hundreds of thousands of deaths from infectious disease and malnutrition.

The estimates remain the subject of debate, although they have been widely cited by researchers and humanitarian organisations.

The argument over USAID is separate from the racism row, but the broader controversy surrounding DOGE has shaped public reactions to Musk's latest interview.

Supporters view Musk as a reformer challenging government waste, while critics argue his policies have had significant real-world consequences.

Musk's response to the racism question occupied only a small part of the interview, but it quickly became one of its most widely shared moments online. Whether the controversy fades or prompts further comment may depend on whether Musk chooses to elaborate on his remarks.