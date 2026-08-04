When Starbucks appointed Brian Niccol as chief executive in September 2024, the company was facing one of the most challenging periods in its history. Sales were falling, its share price had weakened, union disputes were intensifying, and competition was eating into market share.

Less than two years later, Starbucks is showing signs of recovery. However, another figure has captured almost as much attention as the company's improving performance. Niccol earned $31 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid chief executive in the US restaurant industry, according to Restaurant Dive.

His compensation package, equivalent to 1,794 times the median Starbucks employee's annual pay, has reignited debate over executive salaries and income inequality.

The Highest-Paid Restaurant CEO in the US

Restaurant Dive reported that Niccol earned around $10 million more than McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski and approximately $26 million more than Wendy's chief executive Bob Wright during 2025.

The figure follows an even larger compensation package in 2024. After leaving Chipotle to join Starbucks, Niccol received $96 million for his first four months at the company. Starbucks said much of that package compensated him for stock awards he forfeited when leaving his previous employer. The size of both packages quickly attracted public attention.

Pay Gap Draws Political Criticism

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders criticised Starbucks in March 2025, highlighting the difference between executive pay and employee wages.

Writing on X, Sanders said Starbucks should negotiate a fair contract with unionised workers rather than awarding its chief executive a multimillion-dollar compensation package while employees sought higher wages.

His comments reflected wider concerns over the growing gap between executive and worker pay across large US companies.

Starbucks Was Looking for a Turnaround Specialist

Supporters of Niccol's appointment argue Starbucks recruited him to lead one of the biggest turnaround efforts in the restaurant sector.

The company dismissed former chief executive Laxman Narasimhan in August 2024 after a difficult period for the business. Starbucks' share price had fallen to a two-year low in May 2024. Annual sales had turned negative for the first time since 2020. The company was also facing slowing growth in China, operational challenges caused by mobile ordering, and increasing competition from lower-priced rivals.

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Abhinav Gupta, professor of finance at the University of Washington, told The Seattle Times that companies often pay premium salaries when they believe a particular leader offers the strongest chance of reversing declining performance. He said businesses are willing to increase compensation if they believe a chief executive represents their best opportunity to turn a company around.

A Record of Reviving Global Brands

Niccol arrived at Starbucks with an established reputation. As chief executive of Taco Bell, he introduced breakfast, expanded digital ordering, strengthened delivery services, and launched limited-time menu offers that attracted younger customers. During his leadership, Yum! Brands' share price rose significantly.

He later joined Chipotle after the restaurant chain suffered reputational damage following food safety outbreaks. During his six-year tenure, Chipotle increased revenue, profits, and market value while rebuilding customer confidence. That track record made Niccol one of the restaurant industry's most sought-after executives.

The 'Back to Starbucks' Strategy

Within days of taking the role, Niccol introduced a recovery plan called 'Back to Starbucks'. The strategy focused on restoring the coffeehouse experience that helped build the brand. Starbucks invested in redesigned stores, expanded menu innovation, improved its rewards programme, and strengthened customer engagement.

Niccol said the company would refocus on creating welcoming coffee shops while continuing to innovate.

Early Results Suggest the Strategy Is Working

Financial performance has improved since Niccol took charge. Starbucks shares have risen 23.1 per cent since the beginning of 2026, outperforming every other major restaurant chain during the same period.

The company has also reported five consecutive quarters of positive revenue growth after sales declined before Niccol's arrival. During its latest earnings call, Niccol said investments in employees, new menu items, marketing campaigns, and the loyalty programme were encouraging customers to visit stores more frequently throughout the day.

Starbucks also reported stronger spending across different customer income groups while raising its full-year financial outlook.

Experts Remain Divided on the Pay Package

Despite the improving results, some experts believe it is too early to judge whether Niccol's compensation package has been justified.

Rich Pleeth, chief executive of AI logistics company Finmile, told The Independent that the package could be defended if Starbucks continued to increase customer growth, improve store performance, and create long-term shareholder value. However, Pleeth added that it was still too early to declare the company's turnaround complete.

Adam Horlock, chief executive of Pinnacle Public Relations Agency, offered a more positive assessment. He told The Independent that Niccol had successfully realigned Starbucks with the core principles established by founder Howard Schultz while rebuilding the brand after a difficult period.