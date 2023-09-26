Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has had a love-hate relationship with Apple, recently explained why he wants to get his hands on the iPhone 15 series phone. To recap, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series featuring a standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at an event earlier this month.

The iPhone 15 series boasts an array of improved features and higher-end specifications compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 lineup. In fact, the Pro models are the first iPhones to come with India's GPS alternative NavIC.

World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6kYnln7HYF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 22, 2023

Moreover, all four iPhone models have Dynamic Island and house an impressive camera setup. Understandably, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared a tweet praising the iPhone 15's camera setup.

The hype around the iPhone 15 series

"World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max," the top executive wrote.

"Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work," he added.

Taking to the comments section of this tweet, Musk wrote: "The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible." Following this post, Cook shared a series of pictures from the Apple product launch.

Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they’ve never been more essential! pic.twitter.com/XNRotJdsb6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 22, 2023

Musk replied to the aforesaid post, saying "I'm buying one". With nearly 365K views, this post went viral and had gained over 4,500 Likes at the time of writing. iPhone fans heaped praises on the recently unveiled Apple phones in the comments section.

Some even inquired whether Musk is planning to buy the new Apple Watch as well. To recap, Musk had also reacted to the introduction of USB Type-C charging in iPhone 15 earlier this month.

The relationship between Tim Cook and Elon Musk

In an interview with CBS' Sunday Morning last week, Cook noted that Apple is sparing no effort to evaluate whether it should advertise on X (formerly Twitter). He said: "It's something we constantly ask ourselves.

"Generally, my view is Twitter's an important property. I like the concept that it's there for discourse and there is a town square. There's also some things that I don't like."

This isn't the first time tensions have flared between the two tech moguls. Shortly after acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk had accused Apple of stopping advertising on the platform. Musk wrote: "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? What's going on here @tim_cook?"

Later on, Cook invited Musk for a meeting at the company's Cupertino-based headquarters. Here, a detente was reached with Apple deciding to continue advertising on the Musk-owned social media platform.