Grok Bot users have reported waking up to exhausted weekly allowances despite saying they had left no tasks running overnight, prompting questions about how much access their subscriptions actually provide.

The complaints emerged over the Halloween weekend. On 1 November, Elon Musk responded to a request for a usage reset by acknowledging a financial problem: 'The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue.' His reply did not specify a new allowance or explain how individual accounts had been affected.

Users Report Allowances Disappearing Overnight

On Cursor's community forum, a subscriber posting as PotatoesOnMars said their bot had finished working before midnight in London and roughly half their allowance remained shortly afterwards. By morning, the account showed 100% used and they could no longer continue.

The subscriber said no tasks or routines had been running overnight. Another user, Scott Myers, reported going to bed with approximately 60% consumed and returning to an exhausted allowance. These are users' accounts of their experience, rather than independently audited usage records.

Other complaints concerned inconsistent readings. A Cursor Ultra subscriber using the name AerethoS described a meter repeatedly moving between approximately 77% and 100%, despite their own tracking showing consumption below the limit. Another participant reported different percentages in the bot and account settings.

For those relying on the service for work, the uncertainty had practical consequences. AerethoS said an apparent limit breach caused their team to stop working because they could not confidently determine how much capacity remained.

Musk's Answer Leaves Key Questions Open

Musk's response followed a request from the X account Doge Norway, which said its allowance had reached 100% with four days remaining before the next reset.

His acknowledgement addressed the relationship between operating costs and revenue. It did not establish whether every reported increase reflected a deliberate reduction in allowances, a display problem or another change in accounting.

Subsequent replies also suggest experiences were not uniform. One user said their meter fell from 100% on Sunday to 52% on Monday morning. That individual report does not establish that everyone's allowance was restored, but it complicates any suggestion that all affected accounts remained capped.

Why Closing the App Does Not Necessarily Stop Usage

Grok Bot differs from a conventional chat app because it can complete work using a persistent cloud computer. Official documentation says background tasks and routines can continue after a user closes their laptop or phone.

That distinction matters when assessing claims of overnight consumption. Not actively using the interface does not necessarily mean a bot has stopped working. However, some complainants explicitly said they had no background tasks running.

The subscription structure also affects what customers see. Under The X Subscription, Grok Bot is included in Premium, Super and Ultra plans and draws from a weekly allowance shared with Grok and Cursor. Using another covered product can therefore reduce the same pool.

Official guidance directs subscribers who have switched to The X Subscription to check usage through their Grok dashboard. Customers who have not switched are directed to their Cursor dashboard.

For subscribers, the unresolved issue is whether the displayed allowance accurately reflects their activity and what access they can expect before the next reset. Musk's brief explanation acknowledged the cost pressure without answering those account-specific questions.