Elon Musk has suffered a major courtroom setback after a federal jury found OpenAI and its executives not liable in a closely watched lawsuit over the artificial intelligence company's direction. The unanimous decision, handed down in Oakland, California, on Monday, determined that the Tesla and SpaceX chief had waited too long to bring his claims. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before reaching their verdict.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 as a nonprofit dedicated to developing artificial intelligence that benefits humanity. He later accused chief executive Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman of breaching that founding agreement by shifting the organisation to a for-profit structure, allegedly enriching themselves in the process.

Jury Reaches Verdict After Brief Deliberation

Read more Jury Throws Out Musk's OpenAI Lawsuit in Under Two Hours, Clearing Path for Sam Altman's IPO Jury Throws Out Musk's OpenAI Lawsuit in Under Two Hours, Clearing Path for Sam Altman's IPO

The nine-member jury concluded that Musk knew about OpenAI's plans to become a for-profit entity well before he filed suit in 2024. NBC News reported that under California law, claims of breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment must be brought within two to three years of when the plaintiff becomes aware of the issues.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers accepted the jury's finding without hesitation. She noted there was substantial evidence supporting the timeline, leading to the immediate dismissal of all claims against OpenAI, Altman, Brockman and Microsoft, the company's major investor.

The ruling represents a clear win for OpenAI, clearing a significant legal hurdle as the firm prepares for a potential initial public offering. It also underscores the challenges of holding tech giants accountable through private litigation when timing issues arise.

Musk's Original Allegations Centred on the Company's Evolution

Musk, who contributed early funding to OpenAI, claimed in the lawsuit that the transition violated promises made at the company's inception. He sought to unwind the for-profit changes and potentially claim a share of the firm's enormous valuation, which has soared amid the AI boom.

Court documents and testimony revealed tense exchanges between Musk and Altman during the early years, including allegations that Musk had once sought significant control over the startup. However, the jury did not reach the merits of these arguments, focusing instead on the statute of limitations defence.

An Instagram reel from a major news outlet highlighted the financial stakes, noting that Musk had invested over $37.9 million (£28 million) into what he described as a mission-driven venture now transformed for commercial gain.

The case had drawn intense scrutiny across Silicon Valley, with witnesses including several high-profile figures from the AI sector taking the stand over three weeks.

OpenAI Hails Outcome as it Eyes Expansion

OpenAI welcomed the verdict as per The Guardian, stating that the structural changes were necessary to attract the investment and talent required to compete in the fast-moving artificial intelligence landscape against rivals such as Google.

Musk's legal team has indicated it will appeal the decision, describing the outcome as a technicality rather than a substantive ruling on the issues. One lawyer was reported as saying the 'war is not over'.

The result comes at a pivotal time for the AI industry, with OpenAI's valuation having reached hundreds of billions of dollars. The lawsuit as per The New York Times, which sought damages reportedly in the region of $150 billion (£110.8 billion), had the potential to reshape corporate governance in the sector.

As of Tuesday, attention now turns to whether Musk's appeal will gain traction in higher courts or if OpenAI can move forward unencumbered by the long-running dispute.