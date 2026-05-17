TikTok videos are circulating claims linking Justin Bieber, an 'ICE OUT' pin appearance, and a private performance allegedly connected to Palantir Technologies. The posts suggest a connected sequence of events, though no verified reporting confirms the narrative being shared online.

Justin Bieber 'Ice Out' Pin Appearance

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Justin Bieber was seen wearing an 'ICE OUT' pin during a 2026 awards season red-carpet appearance. The moment was captured in event photography and widely circulated across social platforms.

The pin has been associated in public discussion with symbolic protest messaging linked to immigration policy debates in the United States. Images and clips from the appearance continue to circulate across entertainment media and social platforms, contributing to renewed attention around the moment.

Claim Of Private Palantir-Led Performance

Posts circulating on TikTok claim Bieber later performed at a private corporate event linked to Palantir. The content suggests a connection between the red-carpet appearance and a subsequent performance at a technology industry gathering. One TikTok narration claims Bieber 'performed at a private show for Palantir executives' after the public appearance.

There is no official confirmation that Palantir hosted, organised or branded any event involving Bieber. No reporting links the company to the performance described in the viral posts, and no public records or documentation show any connection between the artist and the firm.

Viral Claim Circulating Online

The sequence circulating on TikTok presents Bieber wearing an ICE OUT pin at a red-carpet event, followed by a private performance at a corporate-style gathering with an alleged Palantir connection.

A TikTok narration included in some clips describes Palantir as a 'US spytech giant' co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel and linked to US Vice President JD Vance. The narration also states that the company's systems have been used by agencies including US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Israel Defense Forces.

@adayaya160 Justin Bieber performed at a private event for palantir . Palantir is partnered with the Israeli ministry of defence and provides them with targeting systems. They support their “war related missions” and also run all of ICE’s identification, mapping and targeting software.#justinbieber #haileybieber #fyp #palantir #freepalestine ♬ original sound - ClippingBrilliant

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The claim has spread across TikTok and other platforms through reposted clips and short-form videos. In circulating posts, footage of Justin Bieber wearing an 'ICE OUT' pin, unrelated performance clips, and references to Palantir Technologies are combined in a single sequence. The posts do not include official event details such as dates or venues. No statements from Bieber or Palantir address the claims circulating online. No verified reporting confirms a connection between the footage or events shown in the posts.

Confirmed Information And Unverified Claims

Justin Bieber wore an 'ICE OUT' pin at a public red-carpet event during the 2026 awards season, as shown in event photography and media coverage published across multiple outlets and platforms. Palantir Technologies is a US-based technology company specialising in data analytics and artificial intelligence systems used across government and commercial sectors. Bieber has also performed at private events as part of his broader entertainment schedule in different international locations over recent years.

For now, there is no confirmed Palantir-hosted or Palantir-branded event involving Bieber. There is also no verified connection between the ICE OUT pin appearance and any private performance. No official documentation supports the sequence circulating on social platforms, and no event listings or public records confirm such an arrangement.