The US Department of War unsealed documents regarding unidentified flying objects on 9 May 2026, prompting scrutiny from religious scholars. The database features over 160 files and photographs gathered over decades, spanning atmospheric sightings to phenomena documented during the Apollo missions.

Leaders within the religious sector are challenging the extraterrestrial narrative promoted by secular enthusiasts, arguing that the public is misinterpreting government data and that a divine explanation better accounts for the documented phenomena.

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Jeremiah J Johnston of the Christian Thinkers Society responded to the Pentagon's document release, offering a spiritual framework for the enigmatic aerial phenomena. The theologian addressed his network, expressing scepticism regarding the visual evidence.

'Let me say plainly what I've been telling pastors who have called me all week: I am not impressed by the imagery,' Johnston wrote on his organisation's website. He argued that ambiguous photographs do not equate to proof of alien visitation.

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'If aliens are real – and I find no compelling reason to believe they are – these blurry frames are not the proof,' Johnston added. He noted that as former President Obama himself conceded, if the government were sitting on alien bodies, 'some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie.'

Categorising Unexplained Aerial Phenomena Through a Biblical Lens

Johnston categorised the reported sightings into four distinct groups. His classifications include angelic activity, demonic manifestations, misidentified terrestrial objects like ice crystals, and classified human technology such as spy drones.

'When a pastor asks me, 'Do I believe there is intelligent life beyond Earth?' my answer is: of course,' Johnston explained. 'The Bible has told us so for millennia. The heavens are teeming with intelligent beings — we call them angels, principalities, powers. Scripture names them. Jesus spoke of them. Paul wrote letters about them.'

How the Spiritual Realm Manifests in the Physical World

Johnston argued that biblical teachings provide a framework for understanding complex atmospheric occurrences, noting that malevolent spiritual forces actively operate within the physical domain.

'Scripture is unambiguous that there is a spiritual realm hostile to God and to humanity, and that this realm manifests in the physical world,' he said. Johnston quoted Paul's letter to the Ephesians: 'We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.'

Johnston concluded that the skies remain highly active. 'The Biblical record is consistent: the heavens are active, and sometimes that activity intersects our atmosphere,' he stated.

🚨 Christian leaders are now claiming some UFO sightings may not be extraterrestrial at all — but “fallen angels” or beings from another dimension. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fJj6oOjt0L — 3I/ATLAS updates (@Defence12543) May 15, 2026

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Johnston also cautioned that widespread belief in extraterrestrial visitors reflects a broader cultural vulnerability. 'A generation conditioned by Hollywood to expect cosmic visitors is a generation primed for deception,' he warned.

Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship reviewed the declassified materials and reached a similar conclusion. Writing on social media, according to the Irish Star, Laurie said: 'I looked at the images. I wasn't convinced. Nothing I saw made me say, 'That's it. We're not alone.'

The Pentagon has not responded to the theological interpretations of its released materials. The DoD database of over 160 files remains publicly accessible.