Big corporate lawsuits always grab public attention, but AI is making it harder than ever to tell what is actually true. A major harassment lawsuit involving a senior JPMorgan executive quickly turned into a significant online misinformation campaign.

Lorna Hajdini faced serious allegations from a married junior employee. The story attracted widespread media attention before the legal filing was subsequently pulled offline for corrections. Just as questions emerged regarding the legitimacy of these initial claims, a viral video surfaced, appearing to show the two opposing parties sharing an intimate moment.

Retracted Legal Claims and the Internal Workplace Investigation

The original lawsuit painted a damaging picture of the corporate environment at the banking giant. It accused Hajdini of racism and using her senior management position to demand sexual favours in exchange for the professional advancement of the male worker.

However, the New York Post reported that the initial document was subsequently retracted by the legal team for corrections. This withdrawal prompted immediate public speculation regarding the authenticity of the allegations.

Hajdini's legal representative issued a firm statement to the Post, categorically denying any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, JPMorgan launched its own internal investigation to look into the serious workplace claims.

Following its internal investigation, a spokesperson told the Mail the claims held 'no merit.' A representative pointed out that while Hajdini fully cooperated with investigators, the accuser was notably uncooperative with investigators.

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Looking at Workplace Dynamics and the Viral Restaurant Video

The company's daily reporting structure also raises questions about how these claims could have played out. Internal reports indicated that the accuser did not directly report to Hajdini, theoretically making it impossible for her to leverage his career growth for sexual favours.

Furthermore, colleagues reportedly held Hajdini in high regard, according to internal reporting. Amidst these revelations, a video surfaced on social media purporting to show the executive and her accuser together.

The footage depicted the pair sitting closely and smiling at a mobile phone while Hajdini drank from a wine glass. A voice in the background of the clip can be heard stating, 'they're on a date.'

The user who uploaded the clip on X amplified the narrative, writing, 'holy sht.. so the JP Morgan sex slave thing is real.' One post alone racked up 4.5 million views, pushing users to share screenshots across their feeds.

AI Labels Debunk the Fake Social Media Encounter

Even though the restaurant scene appeared convincing, platform warnings quickly revealed the truth. The video showing the supposed meeting is entirely fake, meaning all the photos going around are baseless.

Someone used AI to create the clip to capitalise on the drama. Over on X, the misleading post carried a required label clearly stating it was 'Made with AI.'

Additionally, the individual responsible for posting the manipulated media openly admitted it was 'generated with happyhorse.' This confirmed that users were captivated by a digital fabrication rather than an authentic news update.

holy sht.. so the JP Morgan sex slave thing is real pic.twitter.com/xXWFloEfAw — el.cine (@EHuanglu) May 2, 2026

Accuser Maintains Legal Stance Despite the Retraction

This deepfake video added an unexpected dimension to a complex legal battle. Despite the retracted filing and the company's dismissal of the claims, the accuser shows no signs of abandoning his pursuit.

Identifying as John Doe in the complaint, the employee remains resolute. His legal team continues to stand firmly by their client's original claims.

The lawsuit remains active. JPMorgan has not indicated whether the internal investigation findings will be submitted as part of the legal proceedings.