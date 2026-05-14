Reliable mobile connectivity has become a baseline expectation for households and businesses across the UK, yet large rural areas still face persistent signal gaps, with around 5% to 6% of the UK landmass estimated to be without coverage.

Satellite-based communication partnerships between mobile networks and low-Earth-orbit providers are beginning to address those gaps at scale, setting the UK among the earliest adopters in Europe.

Regulatory Approval And Testing

Ofcom authorised satellite direct-to-device services in December 2025 following a multi-stage regulatory process involving technical assessment and public consultation to ensure compatibility with existing aviation, emergency communications, and mobile network systems. The framework introduced safeguards designed to minimise the risk of interference with critical infrastructure before commercial deployment was approved.

Early trials and pilot deployments have demonstrated the potential benefits of satellite connectivity in remote settings. Testing in the UK has included locations such as rural and hard-to-reach areas, where satellite and mobile technologies are being evaluated to support emergency communications and improve coverage in regions with limited terrestrial signal. However, performance can still decline indoors, under dense vegetation, or in terrain where satellite signals are obstructed.

Bandwidth Limitations

The service is primarily designed to support messaging and basic location-based connectivity, reflecting the bandwidth limitations of early satellite-to-phone technology.

More data-intensive mobile activities, including video streaming on YouTube and Netflix, or playing online games like mobile slots, remain limited under current satellite-to-phone conditions due to bandwidth and latency constraints.

Pricing

O2 Satellite is offered as a £3-per-month Bolt-On for pay-monthly customers, while higher-tier plans include the service at no additional cost, positioning it as an accessible add-on rather than a premium upgrade.

Industry analysts suggest that the underlying wholesale cost of providing satellite connectivity may be significantly higher than the consumer price, indicating that O2 could be subsidising the service during its early rollout phase to encourage adoption.

How It Works And Who Can Use It

Under the system, compatible smartphones automatically connect to satellites when terrestrial coverage is unavailable, enabling basic communication in areas previously considered signal dead zones.

The service is currently available only on Samsung Galaxy S25 and S26 devices, though broader compatibility, including iPhone support, is widely expected during 2026 as handset manufacturers integrate satellite hardware into new models.

Other Providers Joining In

Among competitors, Vodafone has made the most progress so far, completing satellite communication trials in remote parts of the UK, including rural Wales, in 2025, where a video call was successfully made from an area with no mobile coverage.

In addition, EE has confirmed plans to launch a satellite-enabled network in partnership with OneWeb and Lynk Global by late 2026, and Three UK is exploring agreements with Amazon's Project Kuiper constellation.

Forecasts For The Future

Market research forecasts, including those from Analysys Mason, suggest that satellite-connected smartphones could reach tens of millions of users globally by 2030, driven by demand in rural areas, emergency services, and industries requiring reliable coverage in remote locations.

Satellite connectivity is unlikely to replace terrestrial networks, but rather to complement them. From rural areas and mountains to maritime environments, some locations will remain difficult to serve with traditional infrastructure, making satellite-based solutions like Starlink an increasingly important part of the UK's connectivity landscape.