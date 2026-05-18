Donald Trump's business venture, a $499 'patriotic' smartphone called 'Trump Mobile', is under scrutiny in the US after tech outlets and social media users flagged what they term a fake, AI-generated American flag on its branding and drew alleged similarities to a cheap Chinese handset.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr pushed out a glossy video on Wednesday claiming that customers who had placed $100 deposits would finally begin receiving their T1 phones, with shipments supposedly starting 'this week.' That promise followed months of missed deadlines. Launch dates have slipped from August last year to October, and then again to May, fuelling persistent doubts about whether the phone even exists in meaningful numbers.

Donald Trump Phone Faces Questions Over AI Flag And Delivery Delays

Trump Mobile has marketed the T1 as a defiantly pro-America alternative to mainstream tech brands, plastered in patriotic imagery and, at least initially, billed as 'MADE IN AMERICA.' The company's own messaging has since softened. Promotional material now says the phone is 'designed with American values in mind, shaped by American innovation and supported by American teams helping guide design and quality', language that carefully avoids saying where the device is actually built.

That tension between rhetoric and reality is at the heart of the latest controversy. In the new promotional clips shared on X, formerly Twitter, viewers quickly noticed something wrong with the American flag logo glowing on the back of the Trump-branded phone. The United States flag has 13 stripes. In one video, the Trump Mobile version appears to have 11. In another, it drops to nine.

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026

Tech site The Verge, which has been tracking the rollout by placing its own orders, reported that the shifting stripe count is almost certainly a telltale sign of AI-generated imagery. Generative tools are notorious for mangling fine detail, and the asymmetrical flags in the Trump video fit that pattern. It is an odd slip for a business trading so heavily on patriotic symbolism.

Complicating matters, one of the clips appears to show what looks like a physical blemish a scratch around the camera module which suggests that at least some filming was done with a real device in hand, rather than a fully fabricated render. If that is the case, supporters might reasonably ask why the same attention was not paid to the flag that anchors the phone's nationalist pitch.

The Verge also raised more prosaic concerns. Despite Trump Mobile's public pledge that phones would start going out this week, the outlet reported 'absolutely no progress' on the two handsets it ordered. There were no shipping emails. No tracking numbers. Not even a clear record of the purchase showing up in the site's account system. For a consumer tech launch in 2025, that is a remarkable absence of basic logistics.

Trump Mobile, Donald Trump Brand And Claims Of A 'Scam'

Separate reporting by CNN has further strained Trump Mobile's carefully crafted image. According to the network, the T1 bears a striking resemblance to a smartphone already on sale at Walmart for $127.99, which is only slightly more than the $100 deposit Trump fans were asked to pay up front. The gap between that price point and Trump Mobile's $499 tag has not gone unnoticed by critics.

Read more When Will the Trump Mobile T1 Phone Be Released? Latest Delay Updates When Will the Trump Mobile T1 Phone Be Released? Latest Delay Updates

On social media, scepticism has hardened into outright suspicion. Some users describe the project as just another 'scam' linked to Trump's brand, though that remains an allegation rather than a proven fact and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. One widely shared commenter claimed: 'The Trump Phone made the Trumps over $600million and they haven't even delivered a prototype. The website now just sells old-gen prepaid iPhones. This is one of his many grifts; he has no plans on refunding or fulfilling all of these pre-orders.' That figure has not been independently verified.

When another user asked whether anyone had actually received a Trump Mobile handset, the replies ran into the thousands. 'No because they won't send them. China won't send them because of the tariffs,' one person wrote, folding US trade politics into the running theory about delayed shipments. Another mocked earlier marketing promises by asking: 'The gold ones that were made in the USA that aren't gold anyore or made in the USA?'

Others veered into broader political grievance. 'No, but they did get a war with Iran and gas prices at $4.50 per gallon, if that's any consolation,' one commenter said, tying disappointment over a delayed phone to frustrations about foreign policy and the cost of living. Another user, in a darker joke, compared the Trump phone's shifting delivery dates to long-running warnings about Iran's nuclear ambitions: 'It's on the same timeline as Iran's nukes, just two months away.'

Trump Mobile has not publicly addressed the AI flag criticism or the similarity to low-cost Chinese hardware, and the company disabled comments on its latest post on X. With no clear evidence yet that large numbers of phones have reached customers and basic details about manufacturing still hazy, the Trump-branded handset is now caught in a familiar pattern for Trump's commercial ventures: soaring rhetoric, intense loyalty from a core base, and a growing list of people asking where, exactly, the product is.