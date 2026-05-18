Elon Musk's ex‑partner Ashley St. Clair has launched a blistering attack on the billionaire, accusing him of helping to fuel threats against their young child and claiming his public comments are driving harassment linked to their bitter custody dispute and wider family tensions over Musk's transgender daughter.

St. Clair, a conservative commentator and writer, is currently involved in a legal battle with Musk over custody of their son, born in 2024. The pair's relationship has repeatedly made headlines amid disputes over paternity, financial support, and Musk's public statements on gender identity and parenting decisions.

Ashley St. Clair Blasts Elon Musk for Transphobic Posts

The latest controversy escalated after St. Clair alleged in her Instagram Stories that online discourse linked to Musk and his social media platform X has intensified harassment targeting her and, indirectly, the child they share.

'Stop tweeting about YOUR CHILDREN IN THIS WAY! This is just NOT OK and IMO a promotion of violence against trans individuals,' she wrote.

'Whenever Elon tweeted at/about me, the threats against my family have always increased. This is true whether it is negative or positive,' St Clair added. 'Elon is aware that he has this impact, particularly on those he posts negatively about. The guy has a 24/7 army of security.'

'Dude is just mad that Vivian is a million times cooler than he will ever be. Stop putting hits on her head,' she concluded.

Who is Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter?

The situation is further complicated by Musk's public stance on transgender issues and his family dynamics, including his estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is transgender and has openly criticised him. St. Clair has previously expressed concerns that online rhetoric related to these debates has affected their family life and personal safety.

For now, Musk has not directly responded to the latest allegations regarding threats, but has previously made public statements about his concerns involving St. Clair's views on gender identity. In earlier disputes, Musk suggested he was seeking custody based in part on comments he interpreted as relating to the child's potential gender identity. This claim sparked widespread backlash and debate online.

St. Clair has also been involved in separate legal action against Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, alleging that its chatbot technology was used to generate explicit and abusive deepfake images of her. That lawsuit added another layer of tension to the already contentious relationship between the two.

Fame, Free Speech And A Family Torn Apart

The conflict has drawn significant public attention due to Musk's high profile as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, as well as his outspoken views on politics, free speech and gender issues. Critics argue that his public statements often amplify online hostility, while supporters insist he is being unfairly blamed for broader social media dynamics beyond his control.

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St. Clair maintains that she is attempting to protect her child from escalating online attention and insists that public discourse surrounding Musk's family life has created unnecessary risk. She has called for greater responsibility from influential figures when discussing sensitive family matters in public forums.

The situation continues to unfold as both parties remain locked in legal proceedings, with no indication of an immediate resolution. Meanwhile, the intersection of celebrity, politics and social media once again places Musk's private family disputes under intense public scrutiny.