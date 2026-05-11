A now-deleted post from Elon Musk has once again pulled the internet into a storm of debate. The message appeared on X late on 10 May.

It contained only four short lines:

B****es

Money

No Taxes

Party

Within hours, screenshots spread rapidly across social media. Millions viewed the post before it disappeared. Some users treated it as another example of Musk's chaotic online humour. Others viewed it as a revealing snapshot of modern billionaire culture and internet masculinity. The reaction itself became the story.

At this stage, Musk is no longer simply a businessman sharing impulsive thoughts online. He remains one of the most influential figures in technology, artificial intelligence, social media and global business. Even his shortest posts now generate political discussion, cultural analysis and media attention across the world.

Why the Post Immediately Went Viral

Part of the reason the message spread so quickly was its simplicity. Each line reflected a theme deeply embedded within modern internet aspiration culture. Wealth. Pleasure. Freedom from authority. Rebellion against systems.

It seems like Elon Musk just deleted his drunk/keto post, but internet is forever pic.twitter.com/2kot8l01e7 — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) May 10, 2026

Together, the post resembled what many users described as a compressed version of hyper-individualist internet culture, where success is measured by complete personal freedom and rejection of institutional limits. Supporters largely dismissed criticism surrounding the post. Many argued it was deliberately absurd humour designed to provoke reactions and dominate online conversation.

Critics saw something else entirely. For them, the post reflected a growing culture among wealthy elites where influence, money, and internet spectacle increasingly overlap.

'No Taxes' Became the Most Controversial Part

The phrase 'No Taxes' quickly became the centre of the online backlash. The line tapped into one of the sharpest divides in modern politics and business culture. Critics argued the message reinforced concerns that billionaires want the benefits of society while resisting responsibility towards the systems that support it.

Several users linked the phrase to wider frustrations involving inflation, healthcare costs and economic inequality. One widely shared reply asked why influential figures continued mocking taxation while ordinary people struggled with rising living expenses. Supporters pushed back strongly. Many argued the line reflected frustration with bureaucracy, government inefficiency and overregulation rather than literal opposition to taxation itself.

Must have an exciting life sir. How about you pay some taxes though so we can get Universal Healthcare probably this instead us working class paying for Israel's wars and @POTUS ballroom, since you all backed out. Just my opinion. — Harold Barden (@drewbars10) May 10, 2026

The post also landed differently because of Musk's own public history. Over the years, Musk has repeatedly criticised regulators, government agencies and traditional institutions. His clashes involving labour rules, taxes, subsidies, content moderation and corporate oversight have become a defining part of his public image. That history gave the post greater political weight than an ordinary meme.

Musk's Internet Persona Differs From Traditional CEOs

Unlike most major corporate leaders, Musk rarely communicates through carefully managed press statements. Instead, he often posts like a highly online internet user first and a billionaire executive second. His feed regularly mixes memes, sarcasm, political commentary and provocative jokes with company announcements and policy discussions. That unusual communication style allows him to dominate online attention in ways few public figures can match. But it also creates confusion around intent.

Supporters frequently interpret his posts as satire or rebellious humour. Critics argue the jokes often blur into ideology, especially given Musk's enormous influence across technology, media and politics. The ambiguity keeps him constantly at the centre of online discussion.

The Post Reflected Wider Internet Masculinity Trends

The message also mirrored a broader online culture built around wealth, dominance, and rejection of authority. Across many corners of the internet, exaggerated confidence and anti-establishment messaging attract massive engagement. Short provocative phrases increasingly function like slogans that users project their own beliefs onto.

Musk has shown a deep understanding of this environment for years. Rather than posting lengthy arguments, he often relies on emotionally charged shorthand capable of triggering strong reactions from both supporters and critics. The strategy keeps his posts highly shareable and difficult to ignore.

For younger online audiences especially, anti-corporate and anti-government messaging is often viewed as authenticity rather than recklessness.

Grok's Response Added Another Layer

The debate intensified further after users tagged Grok, Musk's AI chatbot, asking it to explain the meaning behind the post. Grok described the message as a 'cheeky, satirical list of ultimate party/life goals' connected to personal freedom and minimal government interference. The chatbot also generated an image alongside its explanation. Screenshots of the response spread quickly across X.

The exchange added another dimension to the controversy, with critics arguing it highlighted how artificial intelligence, billionaire influence and meme culture are increasingly blending together online. Others simply viewed the entire episode as another example of Musk's ability to dominate digital conversation with minimal effort.