Elon Musk has previously rejected claims he had an affair involving Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles in 2016, telling US outlet Page Six that the alleged threesome 'had no substance' after it was raised during Heard's defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The allegation surfaced in legal filings and deposition testimony during the 2022 Depp v Heard trial in Virginia, a case that turned a bitter Hollywood divorce into a globally streamed courtroom drama. A jury later found that Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic abuse contained statements that were false, defamatory and made with malice, and awarded Depp $15 million in damages. Heard, who countersued over comments made by Depp's former lawyer, was granted $2 million in her favour.

It was in the build‑up to that verdict, during six weeks of evidence and character assessments, that Musk's name was drawn deeper into the saga. Heard and Musk had dated shortly after her split from Depp, and their relationship became another thread for lawyers and online commentators to tug at, often far beyond what the court was actually asked to decide.

Elon Musk Denies Threesome Allegations With Heard And Delevingne

The more lurid claims emerged via a deposition from Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Heard's former best friend Raquel Pennington. Drew alleged that 'Amber Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp,' and that the alleged encounter took place at a Los Angeles penthouse in 2016. The deposition, later circulated online, helped fuel speculation that Musk had joined the pair.

Musk has been unequivocal in dismissing that suggestion. Speaking to Page Six in 2020, he said: 'Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this.' It is a blunt answer, and one that leaves little wriggle room, though neither Delevingne nor Heard has publicly amplified or elaborated on that specific point.

Elon Musk's long-awaited courtroom battle with Sam Altman poised to spill Silicon Valley dirt https://t.co/GNBwS1FE4A pic.twitter.com/iDyXeseUaW — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2026

In the same interview, Musk also sought to pin down the timeline of his relationship with Heard, insisting that it began only after her marriage to Depp had effectively ended. 'I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing,' he said, adding: 'I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!'

Those remarks were later backed up by a spokesperson for Musk, who issued a statement reinforcing his version of events. 'Elon and Amber didn't start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent,' the spokesperson said. 'Their relationship didn't become romantic until some time later.' As with much of the Depp–Heard narrative, exact timelines and private dynamics rely heavily on the accounts of those involved. Nothing has been independently confirmed about the alleged threesome itself, so all such claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

Elon Musk's Call For Depp And Heard To 'Bury The Hatchet'

Beyond defending himself, Musk tried, somewhat optimistically, to play peacemaker from the sidelines of the Depp–Heard dispute. At a time when their courtroom confrontation was drawing intense scrutiny and open hostility across social media, he suggested they should have settled matters out of court.

'I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on,' he told Page Six. 'Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!' It was a rare note of public reflection from a businessman more commonly associated with blunt put‑downs on X, the social platform he now owns.

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Whether that appeal to civility landed with either party is unclear. What is certain is that the trial went ahead, was live‑streamed in granular detail and left almost nobody unscathed. Heard has since spoken about the backlash she received, while Depp has tried to reposition his career following the verdict. Musk, for his part, has largely confined subsequent comments to occasional online references rather than formal interviews.

Away from the Depp–Heard case, the billionaire's personal life remains sprawling and, at times, contentious in its own right. It is believed Musk has 14 children with four different women: his first wife Justine Wilson, the musician Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and Ashley St Clair. Even here, the public record can feel more like a moving target than a neat family tree, with new births and custody disputes surfacing in court filings and social media posts.

Most recently, Musk has pledged to seek full custody of the one‑year‑old he shares with St Clair, after suggesting online that the former MAGA activist might 'transition' their son. St Clair has not said she plans to transition the child and has previously expressed regret over past remarks she made about the trans community. That disconnect between allegation and on‑record statement is a recurring theme around Musk: claims about his private life travel fastest, while the facts that can actually be verified move at a slower, more awkward pace.

For all the noise, the core of this particular controversy remains relatively narrow. A deposition hinted at a dramatic liaison involving Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne and Musk in a Los Angeles penthouse. Musk has flatly denied it and urged everyone to move on. The rest is speculation, legal paperwork and a public still oddly invested in what did or did not happen behind a penthouse door eight years ago.