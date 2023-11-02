It looks like Elon Musk's vision for X (formerly Twitter) includes transforming the social media platform into a dating site.

Musk is sparing no effort to turn X into an everything app. In line with this, the 52-year-old tech mogul has added some controversial, yet exciting features to the platform.

For instance, X recently rolled out a video and audio calling feature. On the downside, this useful feature is currently exclusive to premium subscribers.

Details about what the purported everything app would encompass are still few and far between. However, Musk shed some light on his plan to transform X during a recently concluded video conference, which was held on the anniversary of Musk's takeover of Twitter.

Elon Musk's plan to transform X into an everything app

It is no secret that Musk wants X to go toe-to-toe with the likes of YouTube, FaceTime and LinkedIn. The Tesla chief has previously said that the platform needs to compete with banking apps as well. In fact, Musk says he wants X to replace banks by 2024.

Elon musk reportedly plans to turn X, formerly known as Twitter, also into a dating app, and consequently a digital banking tool, soon making it an “everything app” pic.twitter.com/I11BsWGHv7 — Pubity (@pubity) October 29, 2023

This coincides with Musk's plan to make X a one-stop solution for a user's every need. Taking a step forward in this direction, the billionaire is gearing up to add a dating app-like feature for those interested in finding love on the platform, according to a report by The Verge.

In an internal meeting, Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino told employees that the social media company is "rapidly transforming from Twitter 1.0 to the everything app".

Referring to the platform's recently introduced job listing feature, Musk noted that a person's X posts can be the biggest indicator of whether they are someone you would want to hire.

"I think the same is true also on the romantic front. Finding someone on the platform. Obviously, I found someone and friends of mine have found people on the platform. And you can tell if you're a good match based on what they write," Musk said.

"So, X Dating around the corner then?," Yaccarino asked. "Yeah. There's already some stuff happening to some degree," Musk replied.

Musk went on to say that he thinks they might be able to improve the dating situation. "Part of it is how do you discover interesting people? Discovery is tough," he explained.

The tech billionaire has been introducing several changes after acquiring Twitter last year. The most notable change includes changing the platform's iconic name to "X".

After he purchased it, X lost a considerable number of advertisers as well as users. As if that weren't enough, the platform has been subject to a string of job cuts that affected even the most senior employees including the CEO.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Musk's net worth has dropped to $193 billion (about £150 billion). This is the first time the business magnate's fortunes dipped below $200 billion (about £156 billion). The report suggests Musk lost $41 billion (about £33 billion) since October 18.