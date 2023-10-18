Much to the delight of avid gamers, it looks like Netflix is prepping to bring more games based on its popular TV shows to its service. For instance, the service could introduce games based on "Wednesday" and "Squid Game".

As if that weren't enough, a new "GTA" game is expected to arrive on Netflix gaming as well. This is a major sign that the American streaming giant is sparing no effort to take advantage of the video game studios it acquired over the past couple of years.

To recap, Netflix acquired three indie game studios, including Night School Studio, Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment. In line with this, Netflix released a slew of exciting mobile games in November 2021. Unsurprisingly, a considerable number of these games draw inspiration from Netflix TV shows.

Now, the company is gearing up to further expand this genre. Netflix Games will let Netflix subscribers download and play select mobile games on their mobile phones and tablets, including iPhones and iPads. The company continued to introduce more games to its platform each month and now the library comprises over a whopping 70 titles.

After limited trials in the UK and Canada, Netflix is currently testing its Cloud gaming service in the US. The new cloud gaming service will enable members to play games on their PCs and smart TVs.

What does Netflix Games have in store for its subscribers?

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is on the verge of bringing popular TV show-based games to its service. Reportedly, Netflix users will be able to play mobile games based on fan-favourite titles over the next few months.

The game gets real -- Squid Game: The Challenge begins November 22! pic.twitter.com/AeDQZf1XBX — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2023

Furthermore, the report states Netflix gaming could offer "Extraction"-based mobile games in the future. In addition to that, the company could bring mobile games based on "Sherlock Holmes" and the "Black Mirror" series.

As per the WSJ report, these new mobile games are set to arrive in the coming months. Moreover, Netflix will license other popular games such as "Classic Solitaire" and "Bloons TD 6".

Netflix to team up with Rockstar Games

The word on the street is that Netflix is planning to collaborate with Rockstar Games to launch a "Grand Theft Auto" title on the streaming service. The move aligns with the movie and television powerhouse's attempt to bring higher-end titles to its already impressive gaming collection.

The folks at WSJ claim Netflix will sign a license agreement with developer Take-Two Interactive before offering a "GTA" title on its service. While there is a lot of hype surrounding the long-rumoured "GTA 6," there is a possibility Netflix will introduce a totally new title.

Netflix reportedly in talks to add a GTA game to the platform pic.twitter.com/UbEkgojb0b — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 16, 2023

Alternatively, it could introduce a streaming version of the current "GTA". It is worth noting that Netflix has neither charged for its games nor imposed any sort of additional costs within its gaming section since its debut.

All you need to play these games on your phone is a membership. However, the word on the street is that Netflix could increase its subscription rates once the Hollywood strike ends. Meanwhile, data shared by Apptopia shows Netflix games have been downloaded 70 million times.

Regrettably, only 1 per cent of Netflix's 238 million users play these games regularly. In other words, 99 per cent of Netflix subscribers haven't even tried these games yet. According to a CNBC report, the app averages just 1.7 million users engaging with the games on a daily basis.

It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming titles will encourage Netflix users to spend more time playing Netflix mobile games. In January last year, Apptopia recorded 8 million total game downloads.

However, SensorTower suggests Netflix Mobile Games had been downloaded 13 million times through June of this year. The data shows that the IP title "Stranger Things 1984" accounted for more than 2 million installs.