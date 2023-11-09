If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, "Grand Theft Auto 6" could turn out to be the most expensive video game ever made.

According to an X post by a GTA 6 News account, Rockstar is spending a lot of money on developing the "GTA 5" sequel. As per the tweet, "GTA 6" will reportedly cost a whopping $2 billion (about £1.6 billion).

"GTA 6" is costing Rockstar a pretty penny

Furthermore, the upcoming "GTA" title has been in development since 2014, making it the most expensive entertainment product of all time. Given the rumoured size of the game, this doesn't come as a surprise.

GTA 6 will reportedly cost $2 billion and has been in development since 2014, making it the most expensive entertainment product of all time as Rockstar is determined to set new standards in the industry. pic.twitter.com/q82tr17lHI — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) July 17, 2023

Also, "GTA 6" is expected to set a new standard for open-world gameplay. Notably, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently stated that the developer "seeks perfection" in GTA 6's design.

While the $2 billion development cost sounds enormous, a franchise as popular as "GTA" is likely to make its money back. In fact, "GTA 6" is expected to make $1 billion (about £814 million) in its first week alone, according to a report by Gaming Bible.

The standard / base version of "GTA 6" will reportedly cost $70 (about £57). The Collector's Cache edition, on the other hand, is expected to carry a steep price tag of $150 (about £122). While nothing is set in stone yet, Rockstar is gearing up to release the first official trailer for "GTA 6".

"GTA" fans are in for a treat

It is no secret that "GTA" fans have been waiting to get their hands on the much-awaited "GTA 5" sequel with bated breath for quite some time now. Much to their delight, Rockstar Games is set to mark its 25th anniversary next month by releasing a trailer for "GTA 6".

Rockstar Games' "GTA" (Grand Theft Auto) series continues to garner massive popularity worldwide. The Take-Two Interactive subsidiary is currently developing the sixth instalment in the series, which has been subject to a lot of leaks.

However, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick previously clarified that "GTA 6" leaks will not impact the company's business. Although the rumour mill has been churning out a lot of speculations around "GTA 6" for a while now, concrete details about the upcoming "GTA" title are still few and far between. However, this could change soon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the game developer has confirmed that the first trailer of "GTA 6" is set to make its debut next month to commemorate Rockstar's 25th anniversary.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, tipsters and leakers are sparing no effort to divulge key details about "GTA 6". For instance, leaked details suggest that events in the impending "GTA" title will take place in Vice City.

An alleged map of the upcoming title surfaced online in March 2023, giving us a glimpse into several locations which had a striking resemblance to places featured in "GTA Vice City". Also, the word on the street is that the map of "GTA 6" will be twice as extensive as the playable area in "GTA 5".

"GTA 6" gameplay

Rockstar Games is creating more hype around its upcoming "GTA" title by remaining mum about its key details, including gameplay. However, reliable Brazilian leaker Matheus Victor previously predicted that the game would revolve around a brother-sister duo.

Aside from this, leaked development footage confirmed the presence of a male and a female protagonist, bearing the names Jason and Lucia. It will be interesting to see whether there will be more characters similar to those in "GTA 5".

Moreover, past leaks suggest Rockstar is planning to enhance water physics in the forthcoming "GTA" title. Reportedly, the developers want to integrate authentic water ripples and collisions.