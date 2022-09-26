Emily Ratajkowski received criticism after she shared photos of her and her one-year-old son Sylvester naked in a bathtub on social media.

The 31-year-old model took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned them "loml" which stands for "love of my life." The images show her completely naked with her arms across her chest. She drew a little heart over her son's buttocks.

There were those who thought the pictures showed a "very cute" interaction between mother and son. Others commented with a series of heart emojis including fellow model Irina Shayk.

"So gorgeous and sweet 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user commented and another wrote, "The most beautiful post."

However, there were others who slammed Ratajkowski and questioned why she had to include photos of her naked son. One user even accused her of using Sylvester to get likes and attention.

"Why on earth [are you] taking pictures with your naked son... What do you do just for 'likes' and attention," the user wrote.

Meanwhile, another commented, "I wouldn't post a naked baby pic. Just post yourself, adult and stunning enough to get lots of likes."

Moreover, others advised Ratajkowski against sharing naked photos of Sylvester on social media as he could become a target for pedophiles. One wrote, "Since when is it normal to put intimate naked pictures of children into the internet. Creeps don't need darknet anymore nowadays."

Another chimed in, "I don't see anything sexual here, I have no issue with doing those photos, but posting it in front of her main followers which are statistically sexual [sic] attracted men. I was one comment saying 'oh I wish I would be the baby'. And there are also pedophiles specifically searching for naked baby photos. They are the issue. Not the baby, not the mother, not the bathing situation. But I think it's the responsibility of a mother to protect the children from possible predators."

Ratajkowski shares Sylvester with movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple is reportedly in the middle of a divorce over his alleged cheating. According to Page Six, the model filed for divorce earlier this month.