The fourth season of "The Crown," which marked the entry of Princess Diana in the dramatised story about the British royal family, has received mixed reviews from its viewers after it was released on Netflix this weekend. While some said it made them fall in love with the 'People's princess' all over again, others argued that they are disappointed with her portrayal in the series.

In a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Emma Corrin reacted to the reports that the British royal family and even some members of the British Parliament are unhappy with Netflix's characterisation of Princess Diana and depiction of her marital life with Prince Charles. The actress said that she knew not everyone was going to love her portrayal of the British royal, but she understands their disappointment.

Read more 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin calls it a "disservice' not to show Princess Diana's bulimia

"I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And even with Diana, it's still very much fresh, everything that happens. So I do really understand if people would be upset," the 24-year-old said.

Corrin noted that while the "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan created the series based on real-life people, he treated them as characters and made fictional changes. She said: "We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters."

Another major complaint that the viewers have expressed about the hit show's latest season is the absence of Diana and Charles's wedding scene. The viewers had been waiting to see Corrin's recreation of the princess's wedding look after it was teased in the trailer, but the episode ended abruptly after only showing the back of Corrin in the wedding gown.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Corrin revealed the simple reason the ceremony was not a part of the season. She explained: "They don't follow any plotlines that don't directly link to the Crown," which means that all the events have to be directly linked to Queen Elizabeth II to make it to the series.

"Even Diana's plotline, it's all about what she's doing and the effect that that's having on the queen. That's why it's called The Crown," Corrin added.

Prince Andrew's wedding ceremony with Sarah Ferguson was also only briefly hinted at in the series, while Princess Margaret's nuptials with Tony Armstrong-Jones in season 2 got a comparatively larger screen time.