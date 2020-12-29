Emma Roberts is now a mum after she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The 29-year-old "Holidate" star gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Sources for TMZ shared that the newborn weighed in at around nine pounds. The actress had a safe delivery and she and her newborn are both doing great.

Roberts and Hedlund reportedly named their new bundle of joy Rhodes. There are no other details about the baby's birth and the couple has yet to confirm their baby's arrival.

The "Scream Queens" star and the 36-year-old "Mosaic" actor first revealed they were expecting their first child in August. They shared the same photos on Instagram that showed the actress cradling her baby bump.

Roberts previously admitted that she had wanted to keep her pregnancy "low-key." But her mother, Kelly Cunningham, accidentally "spilled the beans" on social media.

"I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination," she told TV host Jimmy Kimmel in October.

"You have to understand about my mom, she doesn't own a computer and she had a flip phone until about three years ago. For Mother's Day, I got her an iPhone, because I was like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage.' It was such a lovefest, and it was the worst thing I ever did," Roberts recalled, and shared that her mum accidentally confirmed her pregnancy while messaging with fans.

"She was like, 'Thank you so much for the well wishes, we are so excited,'" the actress recalled of Cunningham's messages to her fans. She remembered her friends sent her screengrabs and she confronted her mum about it.

"When I said to her, 'Mom you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it.' And I said, 'No I didn't, that was a tabloid.' She was like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear,'" Roberts shared.

Roberts and Hedlund were first linked in March 2019. A source claimed that they are "very serious" in their relationship and are "beyond excited" to be parents to a boy.