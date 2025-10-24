Filipino TikTok Star and social media influencer Emmanuelle 'Emman' Atienza has suddenly died at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, her family confirmed.

She was 19 at the time of her death.

Emman's parents, TV host Kim and his wife Felicia, shared the tragic news through an Instagram post. The announcement, also shared by the couple's other children, Jose and Eliana, reads: 'It's with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.'

'She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn't afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone. To honor Emman's memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.'

She is also the granddaughter of former Manila City mayor Lito Atienza.

What Happened to Emman?

The family requested privacy as they grieve her passing.

Emman was an active advocate for mental health. In 2022, she revealed that she was clinically misdiagnosed with depression.

She also said that she is struggling with Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD), with paranoid and borderline features. Additionally, she has ADHD and bipolar disorder.

During her last post on her Instagram Broadcast channel last 1 September, Emman discussed the pressures of social media and explained why she decided to deactivate her TikTok account after having a hard time maintaining her authenticity online.

Emman's Mental Health Struggles

'I started posting on TikTok last year as a little diary & as exposure therapy because I was very insecure of my looks and personality for a long time. I wanted to push myself to be authentic & proud. Along the way, many of you found me. It's been a great journey,' the youngest of the three Atienza siblings posted.

She also said that being on the video sharing platform made her feel secure, confident and authentic. She also mentioned that she met a lot of amazing people and almost got a million followers in a short amount of time.

Yet the ongoing negativity has deeply affected her, saying that it made her post less authentic in the past couple of months.

'Don't get me wrong, I can handle hate. I've gotten death threats from DDS every day, misogynists in my comments telling me I'm stupid, burner accounts of high school bullies trying to egg me on. None of that has really phased me that much,' she said.

'But I feel like the hate has piled up in my head subconsciously. Every time I post, I feel excited but also anxious and dreadful, knowing there's going to be some hate I'll have to force myself to ignore. I catch myself checking my notifications every few minutes, hyper aware of every little thing about me.'

Monetary Compensation Didn't Matter

She also mentioned that she tried to think that the monetary compensation for her social media posts would be her motivation to put up with all the hate he got. But her real reason for starting her TikTok account was to feel the joy and passion for everything she does.

After her self-evaluation, she said that she felt less proud and more anxious every time she posts, so she decided to deactivate her account.

'I'm not sure when I'll come back. Maybe in a few days, maybe a few months. Just until I can recollect my thoughts, reset my values, & clear my head of the dread. Just need to breathe a bit & take a break,' she wrote.

As of writing, Emman's family has yet to reveal more details about her passing.