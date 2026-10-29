The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) faces a watchdog review of its response to the East Palestine train derailment following complaints raising questions about chemical monitoring, airborne detection technology and public assurances about health risks.

In a memorandum dated 27 October 2026, the agency's Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced concurrent audit and evaluation work prompted by multiple hotline complaints and a request for an investigation from Vice President JD Vance and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Their letter, dated 28 August 2026, sought an objective examination of decision-making, coordination, scientific and technical assessments, and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies and emergency-response protocols.

Whistleblower Challenges Airborne Chemical Monitoring

Former EPA contractor Dr Robert Kroutil raised concerns in May 2024 about the Airborne Spectral Photometric Environmental Collection Technology (ASPECT), an aircraft-based system used to detect chemicals and collect imagery during emergencies.

The system can identify toxic industrial chemicals and radiation sources, providing emergency teams with information about hazardous releases.

According to the nonprofit Government Accountability Project (GAP), Kroutil alleged that the EPA failed to deploy the aircraft promptly after the 3 February 2023 derailment and that chemical sensors were switched off over affected areas, compromising data collection.

An OIG report published on 2 June 2025 examined the agency's ASPECT deployment practices and related procedures. The review did not substantiate the allegation of a several-day activation delay but identified weaknesses in deployment procedures and staff knowledge of the system's capabilities that could undermine emergency decision-making.

The report recommended formal deployment procedures, regular training, a contact system and fuller information about the aircraft's capabilities. GAP said the report did not address Kroutil's allegation that sensors were switched off during the mission.

It also highlighted concerns about ASPECT aircraft system's maintenance backlog, which could leave the technology unavailable until mid-2027.

Chemical Models Raised Questions About the Burn

Separate concerns centre on risk modelling conducted before officials vented and burned vinyl chloride from derailed railcars on 6 February 2023.

In its 30 September 2026 statement, GAP cited The Wall Street Journal's reporting on previously unreleased Department of Defense documents. More than 900 pages obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request included emails and models concerning the controlled burn.

GAP said initial projections placed nearly 18,000 people at risk of harmful phosgene exposure and more than 1,900 in areas where exposure could prove fatal. These figures represented modelled risks, rather than recorded deaths or injuries.

The group said the calculations used one-sixth of the vinyl chloride actually present. It also cited a worst-case explosion model that projected only minor injuries within 226 metres, raising questions about the justification for the burn.

Contractor Scientist Alleges Pressure to Report 'Zeros'

Former Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health (CTEH) scientist Peggy Dixon separately alleged that managers pressured staff to report 'zeros' in chemical monitoring and implied that workers recording too many detections could be sent home.

GAP filed her OIG complaint. Norfolk Southern had retained CTEH to conduct environmental monitoring after the derailment.

According to GAP, the EPA relied heavily on the contractor's results to assess contamination, direct remediation and communicate with residents about returning home. CTEH, now known as Onterris, has denied Dixon's allegations.

The claims have not been established as findings of the OIG investigation announced on 27 October.

Review Will Test Evidence Behind Health Assurances

The OIG's audit will establish the EPA's legal responsibilities under applicable statutes, regulations and federal requirements, and examine how the agency fulfilled them.

Its evaluation will also assess whether the EPA properly evaluated and reduced indoor and outdoor air exposure risks and whether sufficient evidence supported its public health communications.

Investigators requested incident records, response-selection documents, atmospheric modelling and communications, risk assessments and internal reviews. They also sought access to EPA response databases.

GAP welcomed the investigation but called for health monitoring, relocation assistance and other support for residents. Its senior environmental officer, Lesley Pacey, warned: 'The people of East Palestine can't afford another lengthy process that produces a report and then gathers dust on a shelf.'