A physical library of the Jeffrey Epstein files has opened its doors in New York City today, transforming millions of pages of digital records into a tangible archive. The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, a pop-up exhibition in Tribeca run by the nonprofit Institute for Primary Facts, puts on public display 3.5 million pages of documents released this year by the US Department of Justice.

Bound into 3,437 volumes, the installation runs until 21 May and is accessible by appointment only.

The Archive's Monumental Scale

Weighing 17,000 pounds and spread across a two-storey gallery space, the collection took organisers roughly a month to print, bind and arrange. The project emerged as a response to the scale of the evidence made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, though critics continue to question whether the full trove – potentially exceeding six million pages – has been released as reported in a Wired article.

David Garrett, lead organiser and spokesperson for the Institute for Primary Facts, described the room as a deliberate shift away from digital consumption. 'The evidence in this room is evidence of one of the most horrific crimes in American history,' he said. 'When people come through this room, I hope they realise that in America, we have the rule of law, and if they stand up they can take action and demand accountability for the crimes that were committed.'

The display also features candles representing more than 1,200 victims identified in the files, underscoring the human impact behind the paperwork.

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Trump-Epstein Memorial Reading Room Highlights Key Ties

A central element is a meticulously researched timeline of the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. It begins with their reported meeting in Palm Beach in 1987, notes Epstein's attendance at Mr Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, and concludes in 2007 with Epstein's removal from the Mar-a-Lago club after Mr Trump allegedly witnessed inappropriate behaviour toward a teenage girl.

The timeline has drawn particular interest given Mr Trump's position as president. In response, a White House spokesperson said Mr Trump 'has been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein' and 'has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone'.

Organisers used fact-checkers and legal review to ensure accuracy, positioning the exhibit as both historical record and activist statement amid ongoing debate about redactions and withheld material.

Public Access and Activist Goals

Entry requires an RSVP for the gallery address, with the exhibition open to the public from today until 21 May. General visitors may tour the space and examine the timeline and survivor tribute, but only journalists and law enforcement are allowed to read the bound volumes themselves.

This restriction stems from concerns over unredacted victim information in some of the January releases. The project has already generated discussion online, including a Instagram post which observed that the installation saves anyone 'dying to read the Epstein files on paper' the trouble of printing them.

Organisers hope the physical presence of the archive will encourage greater public engagement and calls for fuller transparency and victim-centred accountability. With the reading room now open in lower Manhattan, the initiative serves as a striking reminder of the volume of evidence in one of the most scrutinised cases of recent years and the persistent questions surrounding high-level connections.