Evangelical pastors close to conservative political circles are warning that the upcoming release of government UFO files could leave some Christians questioning the Bible's creation story.

The concern follows US President Donald Trump's push to declassify long-secret UAP records, with the first wave of documents expected anytime. While officials have promised reports, videos and intelligence files related to unexplained aerial phenomena, some religious leaders say the larger fear is spiritual confusion.

What Are the Trump UFO Files?

The controversy centres on Trump's February 2026 order directing the Pentagon, FBI and intelligence agencies to review and release government records connected to UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena, now commonly called UAPs.

Trump has repeatedly hinted the files contain 'very interesting' information that has never been publicly seen before. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed this week that the first batch of material had already been delivered to a government review committee and that public releases would begin 'very soon.'

Officials are expected to release pilot encounter reports, military footage and declassified investigative records in stages over the coming weeks. Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Tim Burchett and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, have also pushed for broader disclosure.

Despite growing speculation online, most experts and former investigators do not expect the files to contain direct proof of extraterrestrial life.

Some Pastors Fear the Files Could Challenge Genesis

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The strongest warnings have come from Tennessee evangelist Perry Stone, who claims a small group of influential pastors recently attended a private briefing connected to the upcoming disclosures.

Speaking during a 27 April YouTube broadcast,

'You're going to have people who are going to say if there are galaxies and there are allegedly other creations in the galaxies, then the whole creation story is a myth,' Stone said. 'You're going to have people that's going to apostatise and turn from the Christian faith because they have no answer for what they're about to hear.'

Stone also claimed those present at the meeting were warned about possible revelations involving unidentified craft, unknown materials and 'reptilian' beings.

According to Stone, pastors were told, 'You need to prepare your people and you need to get ready to answer them for what you're about to hear being released.'

UFO Theories vs Christian End-Times Beliefs

The debate has exposed a growing overlap between modern UFO culture and certain strands of evangelical prophecy teaching.

Some conservative religious figures increasingly describe unexplained aerial phenomena not as aliens from another planet, but as spiritual or 'interdimensional' beings connected to biblical warfare between good and evil.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, one of the Republicans pushing hardest for UAP transparency, recently suggested some classified accounts describe 'interdimensional beings' rather than traditional extraterrestrials. She has also referenced the biblical Book of Enoch in discussions about unexplained phenomena.

Vice President JD Vance previously drew attention for saying he believed mysterious entities were more likely 'demons' than aliens.

For pastors already focused on end-times prophecy, those ideas fit into long-running debates about deception, fallen angels and spiritual conflict before the return of Christ.

What Experts Expect From the UFO Releases

While online speculation has exploded with theories about alien bodies and hidden spacecraft, many long-time UFO researchers expect something far less dramatic.

Most analysts believe the files will largely contain military encounters, unexplained sightings and heavily redacted intelligence records tied to national security concerns.

Previous congressional hearings and Pentagon investigations found several incidents that remain unexplained, but no verified evidence proving extraterrestrial or interdimensional life. However, the religious response surrounding the files has added a striking new dimension to the story.