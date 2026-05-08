There appears to be some dissension within the ranks of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with reports that some FBI agents are not too keen on their latest assignment. This is in reference to alleged orders to hunt down leakers who have made Director Kash Patel look bad.

All this stems from an article published by The Atlantic. Author Sarah Fitzpatrick released an article titled, 'The FBI Director Is MIA' in April. The controversial piece touched on Patel's behaviour, as well as issues like misuse of the bureau's resources and drinking issues.

Read more FBI Investigates Journalist Who Leaked Kash Patel's Branded Bourbon, Gifts and Drinking Problem FBI Investigates Journalist Who Leaked Kash Patel's Branded Bourbon, Gifts and Drinking Problem

Patel has already responded to the matter, filing a defamation suit against Fitzpatrick and The Atlantic. However, the FBI is undertaking more measures with the intent of finding the leakers, especially after Fitzpatrick revealed that even more sources within the government reached out to her to provide information.

However, some FBI agents have expressed being uncomfortable carrying out Patel's leak hunt, according to MS NOW. They believe that the directive is a bit extreme. However, they are also aware that if they do not carry out the orders, they risk losing their jobs.

'They know they are not supposed to do this,' one source said in a report by The Independent. 'But if they don't go forward, they could lose their jobs. You're damned if you do and damned if you don't.'

The investigation includes the need to obtain the phone records of Fitzpatrick to find out who she has been talking to. Aside from that, the agency could run her name through the FBI databases or examine her social media contacts to possibly identify the leakers.

FBI Denies Investigation

Despite claims that an investigation on the Patel case is underway, the FBI says otherwise. According to FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson, no such probe exists and the reporter is not being investigated.

Williamson emphasized, 'This is completely false. No such investigation like this exists and the reporter you mention is not being investigated at all.'

He continued by lashing out at the media whenever a controversy arises, pointing out how journalists portray themselves as victims.

'Every time there's a publication of false claims by anonymous sources that gets called out, the media plays the victim via investigations that do not exist,' the FBI spokesperson added.

Standing Up for Press Freedom

The whole issue raises new concerns about press freedom. The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg made it clear that they would not back down if an investigation on one of their reporters does happen.

'If confirmed to be true, an FBI criminal leak investigation targeting our reporter would represent an outrageous attack on the free press and the First Amendment itself,' Goldberg said in an official statement on X.

Statement from The Atlantic's editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg: pic.twitter.com/PSYua5AaI7 — The Atlantic Communications (@TheAtlanticPR) May 6, 2026

Aside from that, the editor-in-chief vowed to continue fighting for press freedom, stressing they will do so with integrity and impartiality.

'We will not be intimidated by illegitimate investigations or other acts of politically motivated retaliation; we will continue to cover the FBI professionally, fairly, and thoroughly; and we will continue to practice journalism in the public interest,' Goldberg added.

The issue involving The Atlantic becomes the latest issue involving the FBI and the media. Past incidents included The New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson allegedly stalking Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

There was also a case involving Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post. The FBI seized several of her belongings, although Natanson was not investigated for any wrongdoing. It was part of the agency's effort to gather more information on Aurelio Luis Perez-Lugones, a former Navy veteran being probed for allegedly leaking and unlawfully sharing classified information with the press.