On 10 August 2019, American financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell, a discovery that ignited years of global speculation.

While New York City's Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging, citing a ligature made from bedsheets and neck fractures common in older victims, the official narrative has been relentlessly challenged by conspiracy theories alleging foul play.

However, a fresh account has now emerged to further debunk claims of murder. A former inmate and Epstein's suicide-watch companion has revealed chilling new details of the financier's preparations, stating he is '99.9 per cent' certain the paedophile took his own life.

The Sound of the Final Act: Debunking Murder Theories

Bill Mersey, who served as Epstein's suicide-watch companion at the now-closed Metropolitan Correctional Centre (MCC), recently shared accounts that strongly support the official ruling of suicide. During his interview with TMZ, Mersey stated that an inmate in the cell adjacent to Epstein's heard the sound of 'tearing up sheets' during the night he died.

@tmz 🚨 A former inmate who was Jeffrey Epstein's suicide-watch companion in a New York jail says the convicted pedophile definitely committed s*icide, telling TMZ the guy in the cell next to Epstein heard him ripping up bedsheets... ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

Mersey, who spent significant time talking with the convicted sex offender in the weeks leading up to his death, noted that Epstein appeared to have lost all hope after being denied bail.

'I watched him ratchet down emotionally after he couldn't get bail from the judge. He couldn't give up his island and his airplane and get out as he had before. And he was facing life behind bars for the rest of his life. And he was not ready for prison,' he said.

He further explained that the evidence points clearly to a self-inflicted act, as bedsheets and towels were easily accessible within the units, and that he is sure '99.99 percent that he killed himself.'

Furthermore, a testimony from Epstein's cell neighbour said that he heard him preparing to take his own life, Mersey said, 'He heard Jeffrey tearing up sheets, and actually spoke to him that night, you know, through the bars.'

The testimony from the neighbouring inmate suggests that while the floor was reportedly neglected by guards that night, the physical preparations for the suicide were audible. This account aligns with the eventual discovery of Epstein's body, which was found with a strip of bedsheet fashioned into a ligature.

Read more Jeffrey Epstein Death Mystery: The Chilling New Details Discovered Inside the Late Paedophile's Jail Cell Jeffrey Epstein Death Mystery: The Chilling New Details Discovered Inside the Late Paedophile's Jail Cell

Mersey further debunked the murder speculation: 'First of all, you had to be in the prison. For somebody to get in there and murder him would take a big conspiracy, involving a lot of people.'

He added that Epstein's neighbouring inmate said 'nobody came in and out of that unit at all that night.'

According to Mersey, Epstein was deeply worried about surviving in prison and what his day-to-day life would look like around other inmates.

Suicide Note Emerges

The revelation follows the dramatic unsealing of an alleged suicide note on Wednesday, 6 May 2026. A federal judge in New York released the seven-line document, which had been locked in a courthouse vault since the original investigation. The note was reportedly discovered by Epstein's former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, tucked inside a graphic novel.

A federal judge has unsealed a purported suicide note written by Jeffrey Epstein.



Epstein’s former cellmate claims he found the note in a graphic novel, though it has not been authenticated. pic.twitter.com/p8SLN5LurU — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2026

The handwritten message, as reported by the Hindustan Times, was allegedly penned weeks after a failed attempt in 2019, reads in part: 'It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye.'

The note also contained a defiant tone regarding the federal investigation into his sex-trafficking ring, stating, 'They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!' and added, 'Watcha want me to do - Bust out cryin!! NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT.'

The unsealing of the 2019 note and the corroborating witness accounts now offer the most transparent view to date of the final hours of one of the most notorious and prominent paedophiles in the world.