It is an incredibly sad day for the automotive world as everyone mourns the sudden passing of 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis. Authorities have stepped in to provide factual updates regarding his death on 5 May, directly addressing the rampant speculation circulating online.

Fans were left completely stunned when initial reports began to surface. The sheer volume of unverified claims surrounding the incident quickly prompted law enforcement officials in Nebraska to release a definitive public statement.

Why Nebraska Police Ruled Out Suspicious Circumstances Following Loftis's Death

A spokesperson for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office formally communicated with reporters to clarify the sequence of events. They confirmed that deputies and firefighters responded to the residence of the media pioneer on the evening of 5 May.

Authorities issued a clear directive, stating, 'On the evening of May 5, 2026, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Gretna Fire Department personnel responded to the home of Kyle Loftis. Loftis was declared deceased; his death is not suspicious. Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details. Any further inquiry should be directed to the 1320 Video team.'

How Unverified Scanner Reports Sparked Rampant Suicide Rumours Online

Before authorities released their determination, unverified narratives had already gained significant traction. The situation intensified drastically after one X user published a purported scanner report, writing, 'damn, Kyle Loftis of 1320 Video shot himself.'

No law enforcement agency has corroborated those claims, and an official cause of death remains undisclosed. Dedicated supporters immediately pushed back against the aggressive online speculation.

One user fiercely contested the narrative, writing, 'THIS IS NOT TRUE and honestly shame on you for spreading lies about a deceased person. He lost control of a car in a street race and hit a light pole. RIP Kyle.'

Another commenter echoed this defensive sentiment. They added, 'False it was due to injuries from an accident. Don't spread lies and tarnish his name.'

Why a Severe December Car Crash Complicated the Official Narrative

The confusion was further complicated by a serious incident that occurred late last year. Loftis had reportedly recovered from a severe crash in December while filming content for his popular channel.

Read more Kyle Loftis' Last Videos and Final Appearances: What Fans Are Re-Watching After Tragic Loss Kyle Loftis' Last Videos and Final Appearances: What Fans Are Re-Watching After Tragic Loss

That prior incident resurfaced rapidly across forums online after news of his recent passing spread. Some users incorrectly linked the historical crash to his sudden death.

Despite assurances that the crash was unrelated, some audience members acknowledged their lingering fears. Reflecting the sombre mood, one user wrote, 'I suspected this. No idea what ate him. I hate this for him. One has no idea what others carry. He had it all. The dream of any car guy. May you rest in peace Kyle. We don't like it but clearly whatever it was was bad for you.'

How 1320Video Is Honouring Its Pioneering Media Founder

Founded in 2003, the 1320Video brand transformed from a humble collection of racing footage into an automotive media empire. The company confirmed the tragic loss, stating, 'We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.'

His colleagues further highlighted his massive contribution to the motorsports sector. They noted, 'Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering... his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious.'

The pioneering creator will be permanently recognised for elevating underground car culture into the mainstream digital spotlight. His expansive body of work remains an enduring testament to his lifelong passion.