Three individuals are in police custody following an unlicensed extreme sports operation that left a young woman dead. The operators allegedly failed to attach a safety cord before the victim went over the edge of a structure. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, plummeted to her death from the Ponte do Esqueleto in São Paulo on 13 June.

Authorities confirmed that the team organising the excursion was operating completely illegally. Police statements reveal that the unregulated group had no official permission to conduct recreational activities on the massive bridge.

Read more Witnesses Scream As 21-Year-Old Is Thrown From Bridge Without Safety Gear And Plunges To Her Death Witnesses Scream As 21-Year-Old Is Thrown From Bridge Without Safety Gear And Plunges To Her Death

'A Failure to Verify': How the Fatal 40-Metre Drop Occurred

De Freitas had purchased a guided rope jump tour from the disused bridge in Limeira. Video footage posted on social media captured staff members carrying the helmet-clad woman towards the edge. She went over the side without the primary safety harness attached.

Bystanders noticed the severe oversight as she descended rapidly. According to the Brazilian media outlet G1, a witness filming pointed to the unattached equipment on the platform and shouted, 'Guys, the rope!' Military Police indicate she fell roughly 40 metres (131 feet) before impacting the terrain.

Emergency coordination teams dispatched a specialised police helicopter to the valley. Despite the swift arrival of medical personnel, de Freitas succumbed to her injuries and died.

21yo Brazil woman DIES after workers PUSH her off bridge — FORGOT to attach safety rope pic.twitter.com/okIuaXEa9c — RT (@RT_com) June 13, 2026

Three Operators Arrested and Formally Charged With Homicide

According to a report by People, local authorities confirmed that while six individuals were initially brought in for questioning, state police ultimately arrested three men aged 27, 32, and 42 following the incident.

The trio has been formally charged with homicide with implied malice. Delegate Andrea Dantas Levy spoke to reporters about the lack of oversight. 'It was a team there that wasn't regulated; they didn't even have authorization to be there,' Levy stated.

Levy further explained the sequence of breakdowns that caused the tragedy. 'They ended up organizing this event, and this fatality happened today, in my perception, due to a failure to verify and supervise the placement of the rope on the victim's jump,' Levy said. According to local reports, defence attorneys argued their clients possess extensive experience and said this was their first fatality in years.

🔥🚨LATEST: Footage has released of the moment the 21-year-old woman was accidentally killed when Entre Cordas workers forgot to attach her safety rope and and threw her off the the “Skeleton Bridge” in Limeira, a city in Brazil’s São Paulo state. pic.twitter.com/HBPYXJxcfs — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 13, 2026

Final Moments Spark Calls for Stricter Federal Oversight

Prior to the excursion, the physical education graduate shared content with her followers. O Globo reported that she uploaded an Instagram Story stating, 'Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?' Her social media profiles were removed following the confirmation of her death.

The tragedy has triggered a political response regarding the administration of the disused infrastructure. The Limeira City Council is preparing to file a formal complaint against the Brazilian federal government. Officials aim to address the chronic lack of security surrounding the fatal rope jump.

The federal area has long been a destination for unregulated sports. Mayor of Limeira Murilo Félix highlighted the urgent need for intervention to The Mirror UK. 'It is necessary to determine responsibility for the lack of access control to a federal area that has presented known risks for years and still lacks the necessary protection measures,' Félix said.

The three men remain in custody while prosecutors build their formal case. Local officials hope this tragedy will force the national government to permanently secure Skeleton Bridge.