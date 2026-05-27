Republican congressman Thomas Massie has claimed that first lady Melania Trump believes Jeffrey Epstein did not act alone when running his sex trafficking network. The Kentucky Republican made the assertion during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, stating that even the first lady recognises the involvement of powerful accomplices.

Read more 'Not Going Out Quietly': Rep. Thomas Massie Vows to Reveal Epstein Network Names Before Leaving Congress 'Not Going Out Quietly': Rep. Thomas Massie Vows to Reveal Epstein Network Names Before Leaving Congress

His comments arrive at a time when Massie, who lost his Republican primary contest on 19 May to a Trump-backed challenger, is serving as a lame-duck member and renewing pressure for complete transparency over the remaining Epstein files. The remarks have added a new dimension to the long-running debate over what the documents reveal about Epstein's associates.

Massie's Plans to Name Additional Figures

Massie said he intends to use his final seven months in office to highlight further individuals implicated in the documents. Alongside Democratic representative Ro Khanna, he has already identified several billionaires whose names were redacted in earlier releases, including Leon Black, Jes Staley and Leslie Wexner.

He has on NBC's Meet the Press criticised acting attorney general Todd Blanche and FBI director Kash Patel for stating that no further significant names remain. Massie accused the pair of violating legal obligations through what he described as excessive redactions and the withholding of victim interview records, known as 302 forms.

He argued that prosecutions remain unlikely under current leadership at the Department of Justice and the FBI because both officials have effectively claimed there is nothing more to pursue. Massie has indicated he may read additional names into the congressional record on the House floor, where he would enjoy immunity from legal challenge.

Massie's Melania Trump Epstein Assertion

During the broadcast Massie remarked: 'Even Melania doesn't believe that. The first lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn't act alone.' The phrase has quickly featured in clips shared across TikTok and Instagram, prompting renewed online discussion about the first lady's perspective on the case.

In April Melania Trump issued a public statement in which she denied any personal association with Epstein, noted that her name does not appear in court documents or victim statements, and urged Congress to organise public hearings so that survivors could provide sworn testimony.

She called for their accounts to be entered permanently into the congressional record, arguing that only then would the full truth emerge. The congressman's reference to her views has been interpreted by some as an attempt to bolster his own demands for greater openness.

Disputes Over Scale of File Releases

The latest intervention builds on Massie's long-standing role in securing passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which he co-sponsored and which President Trump signed into law in November 2025.

The Department of Justice has since released batches of material in several waves, with officials maintaining that more than 3.5 million pages have been disclosed in total. Massie and other campaigners contend that the full archive runs to considerably more pages, with some estimates suggesting the total could exceed 6 million, and that heavy redactions have obscured key information about potential accomplices.

He has emphasised that the legislation imposes ongoing requirements on the Justice Department, meaning future officials will remain bound to release any withheld material. Massie has noted that the law will continue to apply long after he leaves Congress, ensuring that pressure for complete disclosure persists regardless of the current administration's stance.