Bill Gates has told members of Congress that the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attempted to use knowledge of his private life to pressure him into renewing contact, according to prepared remarks delivered during a closed-door interview on Capitol Hill.

The Microsoft co-founder described his association with Epstein as a 'grave error in judgement' and said he deeply regrets ever meeting him. Gates told lawmakers that while he had been introduced to Epstein because of promises related to global health philanthropy.

Bill Gates Infidelity Exposed After DOJ Release of Epstein Files

He later discovered that Epstein had become aware of highly sensitive details about his personal life, including his infidelity during his marriage.

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Following the public release of Department of Justice files concerning Jeffrey Epstein, Gates admitted to employees that he had affairs with two Russian women during his marriage to Melinda French Gates. The women involved were a Russian bridge player and a Russian nuclear physicist.

Bill Gates Says Epstein Sought Leverage Through Personal Information

According to Gates, Epstein allegedly tried to exploit that information, alongside what he described as numerous falsehoods, in an effort to draw him back into a relationship after their contact had ended.

'He was unsuccessful in this effort,' Gates said in his prepared statement, adding that the episode illustrated how Epstein sought to leverage connections with influential figures to advance his own agenda.

The testimony marked one of the most high-profile appearances before the House Oversight Committee as investigators continue examining material released from the extensive Epstein case files.

Explosive Files and Questions About Their Relationship

The renewed scrutiny follows the publication of millions of pages of Justice Department records related to Epstein. Among the documents are draft emails found in Epstein's accounts that contain graphic and sensational claims involving Gates.

The emails, which appear to have been written by Epstein to himself and may never have been sent to anyone, contain allegations that Gates has strongly denied.

Some references include claims about sexual encounters, medication and personal matters. However, the allegations remain unverified and uncorroborated, and there is no evidence that the messages were ever shared with Gates or any third party.

During his congressional interview, Gates reportedly rejected the claims and argued that Epstein often wrote things that were untrue. Democratic Representative Robert Garcia later told reporters that Gates was clear in denying any involvement with underage girls and insisted he was never introduced to women or girls by Epstein.

Gates has repeatedly maintained that he never visited Epstein's private island, never attended parties associated with him and was not involved in any criminal activity connected to the disgraced financier.

Despite those denials, lawmakers continue to examine why Gates maintained contact with Epstein after the latter's 2008 conviction on prostitution-related offences.

Why Congress Is Still Digging into the Epstein Connection

Investigators are particularly interested in understanding what Gates knew about Epstein's criminal history and why meetings continued after the conviction became public knowledge.

Gates told lawmakers that when he first met Epstein in 2011, he knew of previous legal issues but did not fully appreciate the extent of Epstein's crimes. He said Epstein had presented himself as someone capable of helping raise billions of dollars for global health initiatives, an offer that contributed to their early interactions.

Bill Gates is told to stop being a "baby flesh eater" as he exits his closed-door testimony about Jeffrey Epstein's child trafficking network.



Gates will not face any criminal charges, nor will the government properly investigate him.



"Stop being a baby flesh eater." pic.twitter.com/8TOIZQTZUq — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 10, 2026

Documents released by the Justice Department show multiple meetings, meals and email exchanges between the two men over several years. In one 2014 exchange, Gates thanked Epstein for a breakfast meeting, while Epstein later invited him to visit his private island, an invitation Gates says he never accepted.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has indicated that the investigation is far from over, with additional prominent witnesses expected to testify in the coming months.

For Gates, however, the central message of his testimony was clear: meeting Epstein was a mistake he wishes had never happened. Yet years after Epstein's death, the billionaire's brief connection to one of the most notorious figures in recent American history continues to generate difficult questions and intense public scrutiny.