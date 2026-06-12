Lee Andrews, a 43-year-old self-proclaimed multi-millionaire businessman and the husband of media personality Katie Price, has reportedly fallen from a self-styled millionaire lifestyle to financial hardship behind bars in Dubai, with an insider claiming he arrived at prison without money and quickly accumulated debts.

The businessman is currently being held at Dubai's Al Awir prison while efforts continue to secure his release.

Recent reports have raised fresh questions about Andrews' finances, with prison insiders alleging that the man who projected an image of wealth is now struggling to meet basic expenses while incarcerated.

Lee Andrews' Life Inside Dubai's Al Awir Prison

The businessman's fast-paced downfall culminated last month when he suddenly disappeared after telling Price he was flying back to the UK for a joint appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Initially, Price feared that Andrews had been kidnapped, but she later discovered he had been arrested over alleged fraud and moved to the high-security Al Awir prison—one of the United Arab Emirates' largest correctional facilities.

According to The Sun, Andrews currently passes the time chatting with inmates and watching horror films while behind bars.

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However, his attempts to maintain an aura of importance have largely backfired.

A prison source claimed Andrews has been boasting about his 'close ties' to suspected Irish gang boss Daniel Kinahan, even claiming they spoke in Gaelic to avoid being understood by guards.

However, the prison insider said, 'Daniel probably thinks he's a total melt like some of us in here,' the source noted, clarifying that any interactions between the two have been fleeting at best.

Lee Andrews Allegedly Buried in Debt Behind Bars

This apparent need to project a high-flying persona stands in stark contrast to claims about Andrews' financial situation inside the prison.

Despite previously portraying himself as a wealthy entrepreneur with significant resources, insiders claim his arrest has left him entirely cut off from his assets and without access to funds.

One source at Al Awir prison alleged: 'This is a man who didn't have a penny when he came in. He racked up debts using other people's "punch" to make calls.'

According to the source, Andrews has become dependent on the generosity and credit of fellow inmates to maintain contact with the outside world.

Yet despite reportedly relying on others for basic phone credit, some prisoners remain unconvinced by his claims that his wealth is simply frozen and that Price will eventually pay the substantial sum required to secure his release.

Katie Price Refuses to Pay Husband's £140K Bail

The high-profile drama has pushed the couple's whirlwind marriage to an absolute breaking point, coming just six months after they wed in January following a brief romance sparked on social media.

Price briefly travelled to Dubai in late Mayafter learning of his detention, but soon returned to the UK alone, leaving Andrews to face the realities of the prison system without her financial backing.

During a telephone call from prison, Andrews reportedly pleaded with Price to launch a GoFundMe campaign to raise the £140,000 required by Dubai authorities to secure his bail.

Price reportedly rejected the idea outright, telling him: 'No one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.'

Speaking publicly about her refusal to intervene, the former glamour model made clear she would not act as a financial safety net.

'He's in prison and the only way Lee will get out of prison, he has to sort it out himself,' she said.

'That's the end of that. If not, he'll be in prison. There's nothing I can do. I'm not here to pay anything for anyone. I've got my own life, even though he's part of my life.'

Price also revealed she had issued what she described as a divorce ultimatum, saying she was keeping notes and was not a 'mug.'

'I need answers, and if I don't like the answers, I'll be gone,' she added. 'I'm 48. I don't need to waste my time.'