Donald Trump is once again being dragged into Jeffrey Epstein's controversies after newly released FBI files contain a tipster's allegation that he may have been aware of underage sex parties taking place on his golf course years ago.

The US president has since denied his friendship and ties with Epstein, but documents released to the public contain claims that contradict that position.

Tipster Claims Audio Recordings Link Trump to Epstein Discussions

This week, the US Department of Justice released a new document alleging that a sole tipster had audio recordings of Trump's conversation with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell about marketing strategies for high-profile sex parties on his golf course. The tipster contacted federal authorities about the allegation in 2021, and the recordings have since been mailed to an attorney in the Cayman Islands. Federal investigators, however, viewed the tipster sceptically, and the DOJ files note that similar complaints have been deemed inaccurate and not credible.

The FBI report did not directly name the golf course referenced in the files. However, Epstein's Palm Beach mansion has been at the centre of several inappropriate activities that eventually led to his conviction.

Federal Investigators Viewed the Tipster With Scepticism

The DOJ document release also noted that the tipster had spoken with the FBI in the past after feeling triggered as a victim but did not share all the information they initially possessed. The tipster's allegation about TV personality Robin Leach strangling and burying a young girl on Trump's golf course had not been proven to be factual, further undermining the source's credibility with investigators.

As of writing, there is no evidence of Trump's golf course being excavated to uncover any evidence supporting the allegations.

Trump and Epstein's Phone Calls

This week, Epstein's former assistant Lesley Groff said that she helped set up calls between her former boss and Trump, though the phone calls were not frequent. Groff is on Capitol Hill to speak with the Oversight Committee amid its ongoing investigations into Epstein.

For years, Trump has denied his ties with Epstein and has not been charged with misconduct. However, Democrats have long questioned whether a cover-up has been taking place to protect the president.

'Just as President Trump has said, he's been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee's subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein's Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him,' White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.

Groff has not been charged with anything either. However, she is cited in lawsuits as Epstein's secretary who made travel arrangements for the girls, tended to their living needs, and scheduled massage sessions. Epstein's former secretary's name also appeared in the Epstein files on multiple occasions, having been in charge of scheduling meetings with high-profile individuals. Despite her connection with Epstein, Groff's lawyer said that she was unaware of any misconduct.

'I am not a conspirator, and I never would have agreed to this language. Their unilateral decision to label me as a potential conspirator remains my scarlet letter,' she said.

At the time of publication, Trump has not responded to allegations claiming that he had always been aware of the underage sex parties that took place on his golf course.