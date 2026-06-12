Cardi B has shared sobering advice for her children in the aftermath of Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction.

The Karmelo Anthony murder conviction has sparked heated debate online, with the public offering polarising perspectives on the verdict. Cardi B approached the controversy from a personal perspective, revealing how she would respond if a similar incident were to happen to her children.

Cardi B Lambasts the Karmelo Anthony Murder Conviction

'I sure learned something from this. I learned to tell my sons. If a white boy. Do not argue with no white boys,' the rapper said during an X Spaces session.

She further added. 'That's what I learned from this case. I'm going to tell my sons, if you're arguing with a white boy, walk the f*** away. Because the law don't protect you when it comes to dealing with it.'

Cardi B's sentiment was echoed by other dissenting voices invested in the case. The trial has become a flashpoint of controversy about trial by publicity, sensationalism in media coverage, and race.

One point of contention was the jury's makeup: all 12 jurors were white, despite potentially eligible Black jurors in the pool of candidates. The prosecution removed them with peremptory strikes, which the defence questioned as race-motivated.

Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony Guilty in Austin Metcalf's Stabbing

A Texas jury found Anthony guilty of murder in the 2025 fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, following a heated argument. Court testimony described that the conflict started when Metcalf told Anthony to leave the latter's team tent.

Prosecutors argued that Metcalf, a 17-year-old student-athlete, was stabbed in the chest after the dispute escalated. Multiple witnesses testified that Anthony was repeatedly asked to leave Metcalf's tent.

During their altercation, Anthony also told Metcalf, 'touch me and find out,' while keeping his hand in his backpack. The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene, and Anthony's confession was argued as damning evidence.

Key to the defence's argument was Anthony's admission, which he asserted was an act of self-defence. His legal counsel, Mike Howard, said Anthony reacted in fear, thinking that Metcalf's group was turning on him. Witnesses also noted that Anthony was seated when Metcalf confronted, and the latter made first contact.

The jury rejected the self-defence argument, partly because Anthony provoked the initial contact. They also agreed the instigating incident, that Metcalfe pushed Anthony, meant that he was justified in pulling the knife. Dimissing his 'sudden passion' claims, the jury sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison, with an appeal expected.

The case's racial dynamic, that Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, is now central to many public conversations that Cardi B referenced. 'Ain't no law protecting you if something goes down with them,' she asserted, referring to the criminal justice system.

Cardi B was among several high-profile figures who publicly called out Tuesday's verdict, her remarks fueling debate among her supporters and critics.

She also took to X in the immediate aftermath, writing, 'Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING... This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!'

Karmelo and Austin's Parents Speak Out

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In an interview with CBS Mornings, Karmelo Anthony's father, Andrew Anthony, described the situation 'unfortunate.' 'It's where nobody wins... We've all been hurt by this, everybody, everyone,' he asserted.

Karmelo's mum, Kala Hayes, said her son 'didn't mean to hurt anyone' and 'was defending himself.' Karmelo is now 19, but the fatal stabbing happened when he and Metcalf were both 17.

Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, expressed a similar sentiment. He said that for his own well-being, he had already forgiven Karmelo.

'That poor boy is fixing to experience a life that I would not wish upon anyone, but he deserves what he gets because we're all responsible for our actions,' he said. 'What it boils down to for me is this: Austin will never walk through that door again, and never give me a hug.'

Anthony's legal team filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday. The appeal would focus on the handling of the trial and the jury selection, if Black jurors were improperly rejected from hearing the case. 'What stuck out to me, No. 1, was the all-White jury,' Andrew Anthony said.