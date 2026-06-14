A weekend excursion turned fatal when a 21-year-old university student, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, plunged 40 metres from a bridge. Bystanders looked on in shock, screaming 'the rope' as the woman was launched without safety harnesses during an extreme sport activity at Limeira's Skeleton Bridge on 13 June.

The student, who lived in Jandira within the São Paulo metropolitan area, had booked the excursion to experience a pendulum-style fall. Instead, investigators say a suspected failure to attach her safety rope turned the jump into a fatal fall, prompting criminal investigations and public disbelief.

How a Fatal Error in Equipment Checks Claimed a University Student's Life

The extreme outdoor sport known as rope jumping requires meticulous preparation and the double-checking of all climbing systems. Witnesses informed the Military Police that the team completely bypassed securing the main lifeline to the jumper.

Footage shared across social media platforms captured the grim moments leading up to the sudden tragedy. Three employees can be seen carrying the young woman to the platform before propelling her into the 40-metre void.

In the harrowing video, the sudden realisation of missing equipment becomes apparent after she is airborne. A single voice is clearly heard shouting 'the rope,' followed by another desperate plea of 'guys, the rope.'

Read more Desperate Search Starts For Missing 23-Year-Old British Tourist Off Albufeira's Peneco Beach Desperate Search Starts For Missing 23-Year-Old British Tourist Off Albufeira's Peneco Beach

Why Operators Fled the Scene After the Deadly Incident in Limeira

AcidadeON reported that, rather than rendering immediate assistance, the sport operators abandoned the site shortly after the 21-year-old fell. Their disappearance triggered an urgent response from law enforcement, culminating in a search operation through the surrounding woodland.

Regional authorities utilised the Águia helicopter to track down the fleeing individuals from the air. Ground officers successfully located and detained six people associated with the ill-fated operation.

Three of those detained remain in custody facing charges of homicide with eventual intent, indicating prosecutors believe they assumed the risk of causing death. The Civil Police released the remaining three individuals while the investigation gathers evidence.

Emergency personnel, including trained paramedics from the Mobile Emergency Care Service and regional firefighters, arrived swiftly at the rural location. Medical responders could only pronounce Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas dead at the scene.

JUST IN: 21-year-old dies after workers forget to attach safety rope and push her off 40-meter bridge in São Paulo’s Limeira, Brazil pic.twitter.com/ceqniPJkUs — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 13, 2026

What Separates Rope Jumping From Similar Extreme Recreational Sports

While frequently compared to conventional bungee jumping, the internal mechanics of a rope jump are fundamentally different. Rather than an elastic cord that causes a bouncing motion, this activity relies on static climbing ropes to swing jumpers from side to side.

This distinct mechanism earns the sport its alternative name of the human pendulum. Because the gravitational forces involved are severe, professional outfits traditionally require multiple instructors to verify every single carabiner and knot.

Imagens exclusivas mostram o momento em que a jovem de 21 anos, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, é jogada da Ponte do Esqueleto e caí 40 metros abaixo no chão, em Limeira.

Veja a prisão dos 6 envolvidos. pic.twitter.com/B7vpfkGKXX — Ebrio Gates (@ebeo) June 13, 2026

How Local Government Plans to Address the Federal Bridge Security

According to a report by G1 News, the companies linked to the staff present, identified by their uniforms as Entre Cordas and Ih Voei, have not issued official statements. The outlet reported that it contacted the operators but received no response.

Following the fatal incident, the municipality of Limeira announced formal plans to sue the federal government over security at the site. Local officials assert the historic bridge falls under federal jurisdiction, adding they had previously requested stronger access controls.

The loss of the university student has reignited discussions regarding the strict regulation of extreme sports across the nation. As investigations proceed, the community patiently waits for definitive answers regarding the specific oversight that permitted such a fatal error.