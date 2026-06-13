An anonymous tip in Mexico has led searchers to 25 unmarked graves near the US–Mexico border, but no sign yet of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the Arizona woman and mother of 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie at the centre of a high-profile kidnapping investigation.

The discovery comes months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Arizona in early 2026 in what authorities have described as a suspected abduction. Despite national coverage and an intensive investigation, police have yet to identify a suspect, recover her remains, or publicly outline a clear motive.

Mexican Search Group Drives Latest Development

The latest Nancy Guthrie case update emerged from Buscando Corazones Nogales, a Mexican missing persons collective based near the border. Its leader, Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, told local newspaper El Imparcial that her group received an anonymous phone call on Wednesday 10 June claiming Guthrie's body had been dumped in a clandestine grave in the Mariposa area, near a stream along the border.

'We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman's remains were in the Mariposa area in a grave over a stream,' Ayala Ortiz said, adding that volunteers moved quickly back into terrain they had previously searched but, by their own admission, had not fully combed.

When the group returned to the site, they uncovered 25 unmarked graves scattered across the area. None of the remains have been linked to Guthrie, and there is no confirmation that any belong to US citizens. Mexican authorities have not publicly detailed whose remains were found, how long they may have been there, or whether they are connected to other disappearances.

The number of graves is stark, even in a region long marked by trafficking routes, cartel violence and migrant deaths. Ayala Ortiz told El Imparcial that although Guthrie was not among the dead, her team would keep returning to the area — their work, she said, extends beyond any single case, however high profile. They are searching for 'other missing persons' whose names may never reach international headlines.

The tip remains anonymous, the site is vast, and forensic identification of remains in such cases can take months.

Sheriff Urges Caution

On the US side, officials acknowledged the tip while urging caution. The Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona issued a statement on Thursday 11 June stressing that Mexican authorities had not contacted them directly about the alleged gravesite or the Buscando Corazones Nogales search.

'We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico,' Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a post on X. 'At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.'

Statement regarding information circulating online related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/qfXtZLP0RV — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 11, 2026

In May, Nanos had told Arizona's KOLD News 13 that his team was 'working hard to get this resolved, and I think every day they get closer.' He said he believed 'at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case', adding that whoever is ultimately charged would be entitled to a 'fair and impartial trial.'

A Borderland Search With More Questions Than Answers

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The central facts remain stark. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported kidnapped from her Arizona home in early 2026. An anonymous caller in Mexico has since claimed her remains were buried in the Mariposa region near Nogales, and a volunteer search group has found 25 graves there but none has been confirmed as hers.

There has been no joint US-Mexican press conference, no forensic match, and no official statement linking any of the graves to the Guthrie investigation.

The search nonetheless points to the reality of a border zone where people disappear with little public attention unless their name is recognisable and where volunteer searchers frequently cover ground that better-resourced authorities have not. One anonymous call sent dozens of people into the desert — and the graves they found in the process are real enough for other families to reckon with.