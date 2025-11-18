Anya Wick, who claims to be Jeffrey Epstein's niece, has released an explosive account, detailing her own 'horrific' abuse and exposing the inner workings of a network involving Ghislaine Maxwell, Bill Clinton, Satanic cults, and child trafficking.

This direct testimony offers a chilling, first-hand look at the high-level depravity that has remained shrouded in secrecy for years.

A New Account of Abuse and Sinister Networks

Anya Beth Epstein, now known as Anya Wick, shared her life story in a July episode of Shaun Attwood's true crime podcast, linking her family's rituals to historical cults and current controversies. She claims she was brought up within the 'Cult of Baal', a satanic organisation that used Judaism as a disguise while engaging in incest and the trade of children.

Wick asserts that the actor Shia LaBeouf is her twin brother; she maintains they were separated when they were four years old, with their birth certificates being falsified as a method of ritualistic manipulation.

The Testimony of Anya Beth Epstein

Wick recounts her childhood in Colorado, stating she was subjected to chemical memory loss using substances like LSD to conceal the history of mistreatment. In 2015, she changed her gender to try to avoid further manipulation, but she reversed this transition in 2020 after those suppressed memories came back.

Currently, she utilises sites such as TikTok to relate her experience, to help others who have endured similar trauma. She connects her lineage to prominent individuals, including Walt Disney, whom she identifies as her great-grandfather, and claims to have met with heads of state, members of royalty, and celebrities during covert gatherings.

This detail implies broader participation by high-ranking individuals in these exploitation schemes. Her account highlights a pattern where being victimised can lead to becoming an abuser, particularly concerning males. This pattern is intensified by societal disapproval and power structures that suppress revelations and shield those in authority.

'My family masqueraded themselves as Jewish publicly, but behind closed doors... we are Satanists,' Wick told Attwood. 'I believe [Epstein] wanted to talk more about the other parties involved... he was a pawn,' Wick said.

Should the things Wick asserts be verifiable, a National File report suggests, they necessitate thorough inquiries into society's highest ranks. Furthermore, her account serves to encourage survivors to speak out, offering a path to halt these patterns of mistreatment finally.

The Shocking Claims: Exposing the Network

Wick asserts that she was born Anya Beth Epstein on 4 June 1988, in Colorado, alongside her twin, the actor Shia LaBeouf. She maintains their separation, and their parents orchestrated the falsification of birth records as part of a ritualistic, incest-worshipping child trafficking group.

She alleges enduring childhood sexual servitude, claiming she was given LSD from a young age to induce "MKUltra-style" chemical memory loss, effectively blocking any recollection of the assaults until 2020.

Wick states her family were members of the 'Cult of Baal', a centuries-old Satanic fertility sect that practised child sacrifice and abuse while operating under a Jewish guise.

Epstein: A Pawn in the Family Game

She describes meeting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2007, characterising Epstein as a 'pawn' for her uncle, Stephen. She notes Epstein handled the abuse of teenagers, but was not part of the family's younger child rituals.

Wick claims her great-grandfather was Walt Disney (originally Artur Bick). She suggests that the famous Disney characters, Mickey and Minnie, were inspired by the dynamics of incest within her own family.

She alleges encountering every US President during her life, members of the British Royal Family, along with figures like Harvey Weinstein and the Clintons, at secretive gatherings such as Bohemian Grove and various Colorado resorts.

Wick recounts rituals at Bohemian Grove that involved the burning of human remains and assaults. She also describes 'family gatherings' where relatives and powerful elites abused children like her.

She maintains Bill Clinton was present with children at multiple sites, not just Epstein's private island, and suggests his iconic blue dress portrait signifies his compulsory submission.

Wick changed her gender to male in 2015 to escape the exploitation, successfully halting the abuse from her family. She later reversed this transition after her memories returned, suffering infertility following a hysterectomy.

She asserts that political and entertainment figures are compromised through submission or sexual acts with minors, guaranteeing their silence. She adds that 'black men in dresses' is a sign of industry initiation.

Wick claims her father boasted of his ability to control Viacom. She alleges the family uses media monopolies to sustain their power, keeping the general public distracted by conflicts and political scandals.

Wick's explosive revelations only intensify the mounting scrutiny surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's network, arriving just as the US House of Representatives prepares to vote on releasing an expansive trove of federal investigation files.

Political Pressure: The Fight to Unseal the Files

The US House of Representatives will vote on Tuesday to mandate the public disclosure of all outstanding records about the late Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

The public has already received multiple collections of documents from Epstein's various legal proceedings—initially for sexual crimes involving a minor and subsequently for sex trafficking—yet a substantial number of records are still being kept confidential.

The vote on Tuesday was fast-tracked after President Trump publicly reversed his stance, actively encouraging House Republicans to support the release of the records.

The official website of House Majority Leader Republican Steve Scalise indicates that the chamber is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (15:00 GMT). Initial votes are anticipated around 14:00 (19:00 GMT), with the final tallies predicted for 20:15 (01:15 GMT Wednesday).

The Presidential U-Turn: Why the Vote is Happening

The bill is now moving to a vote, following a dramatic reversal by the President, who stated that he would not use his veto power should it succeed in Congress. On Sunday evening, the President declared on his Truth Social platform:

'We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.'

On Monday, the President reiterated his position, informing a reporter in the Oval Office that he was prepared to enact the legislation should it successfully pass the Senate. 'Sure, I would. Let the Senate look at it. Let anyone look at it, but don't talk about it too much,' he said.

This announcement marks a notable shift from the President's previous view on the Epstein records. Earlier, he had publicly dismissed the entire saga as a 'Democratic hoax' and counselled Republican members against falling for it.

On 12 November, while the government was experiencing its recent 43-day shutdown, President Trump published a message on Truth Social. In it, he insisted: 'There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!'