A horse escaped from a university stable in Kawasaki, Japan, and trotted through busy streets before making its way back home without assistance, in an unusual incident that has delighted social media users.

Police officers followed in a patrol car to ensure safety, but the animal returned to campus after roughly 20 minutes, with no injuries or damage caused. The event, captured on video, has garnered millions of views online, coinciding neatly with 2026 being the Year of the Horse in the Japanese zodiac.

The Morning Escape

The horse was housed at Meiji University's Ikuta Campus in Tama Ward, Kanagawa Prefecture. It managed to get out of its stable early on Monday morning, prompting immediate concern when discovered missing. The equestrian club at the university maintains several horses for educational and sporting purposes, and this one was described as a healthy nine-year-old dark brown horse, clad in a blanket against the January chill.

Authorities are examining how the escape occurred, with initial suggestions pointing to a possible latch failure or human error. Such occurrences, while uncommon in urban settings, highlight the need for robust containment measures for large animals. The horse did not appear panicked, suggesting it was familiar with the area.

Police received the first call at approximately 7:30 a.m., and by the time they arrived, the horse had already begun its brief city tour. No one was hurt in the initial phase, and the response was swift but non-intrusive.

The City Trot

As the horse made its way through residential streets near Ikuta Station, it attracted attention from locals and commuters. Video footage posted on X by user @usa_pom shows the animal calmly trotting along the road, with cars slowing down and a police vehicle trailing at a safe distance. The post, which translated to 'At the front of Ikuta Station. What's going on!?', quickly went viral, amassing over 3.8 million views and 79,000 likes by 6 January 2026.

Onlookers kept their distance, and the horse navigated traffic without incident, demonstrating remarkable composure. Police strategy was to monitor rather than capture, avoiding any risk of startling the animal into dangerous behaviour. The trot lasted about 20 to 30 minutes, covering a short distance from the campus to the station area and back.

Social media buzzed with amusement, with one user commenting, 'The horse is a very intelligent animal, so perhaps it got excited thinking this year, the Year of the Horse, we will be the main stars?' This light-hearted take reflects the cultural significance of the zodiac year.

The Safe Return

Eventually, the horse turned back towards the university campus, arriving at the stable unaided. Handlers secured it without issue, confirming no injuries to the animal or anyone else. Property damage was nil, a relief given the potential hazards in a built-up area.

Investigations continue to prevent future escapes, with the university pledging to review protocols. The incident has sparked discussions on animal management in educational institutions.

As of 6 January 2026, the story remains a popular topic online, blending whimsy with a touch of zodiac serendipity. Authorities emphasise the importance of calm handling in such situations, a lesson drawn from this harmless adventure.